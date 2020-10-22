During seven hours in deposition, Ghislaine Maxwell denies she recruited underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Maxwell, now 58, repeatedly denied during the 2016 questioning that she ever recruited underage girls to provide sexual favors to Epstein under the guise of giving him massages.

The transcript of the seven-hour deposition runs to more than 400 pages and was made public in US District Court in New York. Here’s a few highlights.

A 2016 deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell - the British socialite currently facing federal charges for allegedly helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls in the 1990s - in a separate civil suit was unsealed Thursday.

At one point, Maxwell was asked if she ever provided masseuses with school girl outfits to wear.

"I have no recollection of providing anybody with a school girl outfit,” she said.

Maxwell was also confronted with a police report in which a number of minors told Florida investigators that Epstein had sexually assaulted them in his Palm Beach mansion.

“I have read these reports,” Maxwell said. “ ... I can tell from you my personal knowledge I did not know what you are referring to.”

Maxwell, who said she worked for Epstein in various capacities between 1992 and 2009 and for a time “would have liked to think of myself as his girlfriend,” was also asked if she told anyone that recruiting girls for sexual massages “takes the pressure off her” so she “won’t have to have sex with Jeffrey.”

She pushed back forcefully.

“You don’t ask me questions like that,” Maxwell said. “First of all, you are trying to trap me, I will not be trapped. You are asking me if I recruit, I told you no. Girls meaning underage, I already said I don’t do that with underage people and as to ask me about a specific conversation I had with language, we [are] talking about almost 17 years ago when this took place. I cannot testify to an actual conversation or language that I used with anybody at any time.”

Asked again if Maxwell ever told anyone that she recruits “girls to take the pressure off you to have sex with Jeffrey,” she held firm.

“First of all I resent and despise the [word] recruit,” she said. “Would you like to define what you mean by recruit and by girls, you mean underage people. I never had to do anything with underage people. So why don’t you re-ask the question in a way that I am able to answer it.”

And at another point, a lawyer chided Maxwell for striking the table they were seated at, noting that she “very inappropriately and very harshly pounded our law firm table in an inappropriate manner. I ask she take a deep breath, and calm down.”

Maxwell later apologized for the outburst.

“I have been so absolutely appalled by her story and appalled by the entire characterization of it and I apologize sincerely for my banging at the table earlier, I hope you accept my apology," she said. "It’s borne out of years of feeling the pressure of this entire lie that she has perpetrated from our first time and whilst I recognize that was -- I hope you forgive me sincerely because it was just the length of time that that terrible story has been told and retold and rehashed when I know it to be 100 percent false.”

She also laid out what she described as her job duties for Epstein, a jet-setting financier who counted US presidents, British royalty, stars of academia and Hollywood celebrities among his friends. Epstein died in custody last year while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges. His death has been ruled a suicide.

“My job included hiring many people,” Maxwell said in the deposition. “There were six homes. As I sit here, I hired assistants, I hired architects, I hired decorators, I hired cooks, I hired cleaners, I hired gardeners, I hired pool people, I hired pilots, I hired all sorts of people. In the course and a very small part of my job was from from time to time to find adult professional massage therapists for Jeffrey.”

Asked if she was aware that Epstein for a time had been having sexual contact with a 13-year-old alleged victim, Maxwell said no.

“I would be very shocked and surprised if that were true,” she said.

And a combative Maxwell also denied asking another underage victim how old she was during the “many flights” the two took together on Epstein’s private plane.

“First of all, I don’t know I was on many flights with her, you are making stories up again as usual," Maxwell said. “And secondly, if I was on a flight with her, there would not be any reason why I would ask her how old she was.”

Maxwell also testified that Epstein received a massage “about once a day on average,” prompting a question about whether he ever received as many as four or five in a given day.

“When I was present at the house, I never saw something like that," Maxwell replied.

She also testified that she flew on Epstein’s planes with former President Clinton, who has said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Asked if Clinton and Epstein were friends, Maxwell said, “I wouldn’t be able to characterize it like that, no.”

Maxwell was also asked about a message on a pad left for Epstein on June 1, 2005 that said, “He has a teacher for you to teach you how to speak Russian. She is two times eight years old. Not blond. Lessons are free and you can have your first today if you call.”

Maxwell said she was “not aware of any 16 year old Russian girl that I can recall in Jeffrey Epstein’s home."

She also denied ever taking nude photos of underage girls.

“We already covered this,” Maxwell said. “Girls we are not referring to -- I can only testify to taking pictures of adult people and I already testified they are not nude, per se.”

Asked if Epstein had a sexual preference for underage minors, she said, “I cannot tell you what Jeffrey’s story is. I’m not able to.”

She was also asked if she ever told a man, whose name’s redacted in the transcript, that “he better watch out and better keep his mouth shut with respect to what occurred at Mr. Epstein’s home?”

“It doesn’t sound like anything I would say,” Maxwell said, later adding, “No, I never threatened him in any way.”









