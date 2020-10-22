You’ve probably realized we’re getting less daylight — but do you know why?

In the age of COVID, everyone is spending a little more time at home and probably looking out the same window day after day. When you’re in your office you might not notice the changing light as much going from meeting room to meeting room focusing on the work at hand but with so many of us working from home it gives us a little more opportunity to appreciate the world around us.

Have you noticed how much the light has changed over the past month? We are only four weeks past the autumnal equinox and yet the light seems totally different than it did back when we had those 12-hour days. Since Sept. 22 we have lost about 75 more minutes of daylight and more importantly, the angle of the midday sun continues to dip lower and lower.

The gap between sunrise and sunset continues to shrink. TimeandDate.com

The changing light is one of the most fascinating aspects of our position here on Earth.

As the Earth travels around the Sun we experience different amounts and intensity of daylight. NOAA

Living on the equator means having roughly the same length of day every single month. The height at which the sun would peak each afternoon would be very similar and you wouldn’t really see much change in temperature. Midday shadows would always be short or nonexistent.

Here in the middle latitudes it’s really different.

Come get geeky for a minute and consider this: The moment the sun rises, it is at zero degrees on the horizon. Now imagine the sun directly overhead: that would be at 90 degrees. Next, divide this distance between the horizon and the spot directly over your head into nine little slices; picture little pie slices that the sun moves through each day. Those 10-degree slices get us to 90 degrees.

Depending on the time of year, sometimes the sun will rise seven slices and then go down seven slices. In spring we go up about five slices, at other times of the year, it doesn’t even go up three slices before falling. This difference in the sun’s height is a significant factor affecting temperature. At its lowest, in December, the sun reaches about 24 degrees (two and half slices) above the horizon before falling back. This gives us those perpetual long shadows and is also why December snow is so difficult to melt unless things get really warm, the sun is just so weak.

In June, the sun is over Boston at an angle of 71 degrees. This intense angle is why you get sunburned so easily in May, June and July.

Notice the path of the sun in winter is so much lower and further south in the sky. NASA

The light this time of the year has a morning or evening glow almost the entire day. Even around noon, when the sun reaches its highest point, the shadows are still quite long compared to those of a summer morning.

In actuality, the midday sun from mid October to mid-February is not much different than the sun angle before 10 a.m in the summer months. So while the amount of daylight is critical to plant and animal behavior, the angle of the sun is more important when it comes to temperatures.

There are still about two months left until we reach the winter solstice and the sun reverses course to begin climbing higher in the sky each afternoon. But as the trees continue to shed their leaves and the sun pushes farther south in our sky you might actually find some newly acquired light in one room in your home while it disappears in another.

In winter the sun is very low on the horizon here in the northern hemisphere. Brian Brettshneider

If the lack of light is tough to take, consider this final tidbit: Because of our location in the time zone and other astronomical factors, our earliest sunset is less than seven weeks away. Time marches on; take a moment to appreciate these changes.