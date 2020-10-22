5 hospitalized after New Balance factory store evacuated in Maine

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Five people were hospitalized after a report of chemical exposure at a factory store in Skowhegan that led to the building’s evacuation on Thursday.
The exposure led to the evacuation of the New Balance Factory Store, the Morning Sentinel reported. More than two dozen employees inside the store were experiencing symptoms such as trouble breathing and eye irritation, the paper reported.
The five people who were hospitalized were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital for treatment. Officials had not determined the nature of the chemical that caused the symptoms on Thursday afternoon.
The evacuation of the building drew a large response to the scene from local emergency services departments.
New Balance, which is based in Boston, issued a statement Thursday evening on the incident.
“We are cooperating with local emergency services to investigate a situation at our Skowhegan factory today after several associates reported unusual symptoms. All necessary precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of our associates,” the statement said.
Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this story.