Biden promises commission on overhauling Supreme Court

He reiterated that he does not love the idea of simply adding justices, should he be elected and Democrats retake the Senate, and filling those slots with liberals.

Biden has repeatedly avoided saying directly whether he would accept a court expansion plan promoted by Democrats angry at Republicans' speedy confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected to be approved by the full Senate within days. Thursday’s comments to CBS’s ''60 Minutes'' were Biden’s fullest response on the subject.

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Thursday he would name a bipartisan commission to propose an overhaul of the Supreme Court and federal judiciary because the current system is ''getting out of whack,'' following weeks of pressure to endorse or reject a push by liberals to expand the court.

''The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want,'' Biden said in excerpts of the ''60 Minutes'' interview, set to be broadcast in full on Sunday. ''Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations.''

Rather, he suggested, he wants broader changes that would incorporate the views of conservative political leaders and legal scholars. Such experts have proposed everything from term limits for justices to rotating them on and off the court to imposing a rough ideological balance to guaranteeing each president at least two nominations.

''It’s not about court-packing,'' Biden said. ''There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated, and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make.''

Biden’s comments, and the political pressures that prompted them, reflect how the death of liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the GOP response to it, has thrust a largely academic debate into the forefront of the presidential campaign, potentially setting up a major issue for the first months of a prospective Biden presidency.

Democrats are angry that Republicans are pushing through Barrett’s confirmation while voting is already underway in the presidential race, with a final Senate vote expected roughly a week before Election Day. That comes after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, blocked former president Barack Obama’s last Supreme Court appointment — nine months before the 2016 election — on the grounds that it was too close to Election Day.

The commission proposal is also a fresh example of Biden’s political style, particularly his tendency to respond to pressure from the activist left without going as far as it wants. Some liberal groups want a Democratic Congress to add as many as four seats to the court and have Biden fill them all, creating an instant liberal majority.

Instead, Biden said the commission would have 180 days to come up with proposals, potentially giving his administration a window to determine whether a new era of bipartisanship is possible.

The liberal group Demand Justice called his proposal a ''punt.''

''We certainly do not need a commission to tell us that Republicans are on the verge of stealing their second Supreme Court seat in four years and that the [Chief Justice John] Roberts Court routinely sides with voter suppression schemes that advantage the Republican Party,'' said Brian Fallon, the group’s executive director. ''This proposed commission runs the risk of stalling momentum for serious reform.''

But there is no clear consensus among Democrats on changes to the high court, with some favoring term limits and others even proposing lottery-type systems to select justices from a larger pool of federally appointed judges.

What is clear is that liberals are focusing on the federal judiciary in a new way, following years in which the issue was more important to conservatives. That’s largely because President Trump, with help from McConnell, has installed numerous young, highly conservative judges, including two Supreme Court justices and potentially a third.

Now, Democrats fear they may capture the White House and both chambers of Congress, only to see the courts throw out or restrict any liberal legislation and impose limits on voting that will help Republicans.

''We went for a long time without even noticing what was going on at the court,'' said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island and a Senate Judiciary member. ''We’re now, I think, at the noticing stage.'' Whitehouse wants hearings on potential Supreme Court overhauls.

Adding justices — called ''court-packing'' by critics — is not particularly popular, surveys show, a fact that may be influencing Biden’s approach. More than half of Americans opposed increasing the number of justices to give the winner of the presidential election more influence, according to a late September Washington Post-ABC News poll. Roughly a third supported the idea, the poll showed.

A New York Times-Siena College poll released Oct. 20 asked specifically whether Democrats should increase the size of the court if Trump’s nominee is confirmed and Biden is elected president. That poll found nearly 60 percent did not support adding justices.

When Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, Biden’s top aides realized quickly that his position on court-packing would emerge as a question and huddled within hours of the news to determine how he would navigate it.

Biden for weeks stuck to the response they developed in that moment: remain cool to the specific proposal of adding justices, but leave open the possibility that he would accept some changes.

But as Senate Republicans pushed ahead with Barrett’s confirmation, a process unprecedented in recent history for its speed and proximity to the election, liberal groups began rallying around the concept of adding justices, and a growing number of Democratic officeholders said it should not be ruled out.