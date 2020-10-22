Boston school closures referenced during debate between Trump, Biden

During the final presidential debate on Thursday night, NBC moderator Kristen Welker used the example of Boston moving to remote learning to pose a question to President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden on the coronavirus.

“Yesterday, Boston became the latest city to move its public school system entirely online after a coronavirus spike,” Welker said, as she asked the candidates what their message would be to anxious parents and teachers.

It’s true that Boston has closed schools to in-person learning, but the city’s schools have not been entirely open so far this school year. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced this week that Boston Public Schools would move to all-remote learning after it had opened earlier this month only to high-needs students.