Contrast instead of chaos: Trump and Biden spar mostly respectfully in final debate

Over 90 minutes, the two men tangled sharply but for the most part respectfully over the coranavirus, race, immigration, and climate change, although the president frequently sought to turn the debate back to unfounded questions about Biden’s integrity instead of touting his own record as president.

WASHINGTON — President Trump clashed with former vice president Joe Biden in their second and final debate on Thursday night, swapping the constant interruptions he deployed in their first meeting for a barrage of criticisms about Biden’s family and political tenure as he struggled to defend his own handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has come to define the race.

“There’s a reason why he’s bringing up all this malarkey, there’s a reason,” Biden said at one point, deploying a favored term of his. “He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family, it’s about your family, and your family’s hurting badly.”

Trump pounced on the line. “Just a typical political answer,” he said, shaking his head. “I’m not a typical politician — come on, Joe, you can do better than that.”

The debate came at a crucial moment for the president, who is lagging behind Biden in national polls and key battleground states, and even fighting for a lead in states like Ohio and Iowa that he won easily in 2016. At this point, his path to a second term is narrowing, and the debate was widely seen as his last opportunity to deliver a disciplined performance in front of a big television audience — one that likely contained the few remaining persuadable viewers.

The last time Trump was on the stage, he mounted an aggressive and pugilistic showing in which he failed to denounce white supremacists when given multiple opportunities to do so and attacked Biden’s family members. His poll numbers slipped even further, and the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates this week announced a new, loose set of guidelines that involved each candidate’s microphones being muted at certain points to prevent interruptions.

Much of the early part of the debate Thursday focused on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, a crisis that has killed 220,000 Americans and sickened Trump himself. But he minimized its effects onstage and made outlandish claims about the imminence of a vaccine, which he then had to walk back.

“It will go away. And as I say we’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner, it’s going away,” Trump claimed even as coronavirus cases are surging across most of the nation.

Biden accused Trump of lacking a plan for dealing with the crisis and talked about his, which calls for everyone to wear masks, for more rapid and reliable testing, and national standards that could help schools and businesses reopen.

“220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else, I say tonight, hear this,” Biden said. “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

Trump accused Biden of trying to hide from the pandemic by “living in a basement” and then seemed to hold himself accountable for the response to the virus — before walking that back, too.

“Excuse me, I take full responsibility,” Trump said, before continuing, “It’s not my fault that it came here, it’s China’s fault!”

Trump frequently sought to put Biden on the defensive, trying everything from dubious information about his family to hitting his record on immigration while he was vice president. Trump sought to tie Biden to more liberal members of his party, like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, even though Biden does not support plans they are closely identified with, like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

“He’s a very confused guy, he thinks he’s running against somebody else,” Biden said. “He’s running against Joe Biden.”

The president used false information and exaggerations to suggest the Biden family had enriched itself off the former vice president’s career while sidestepping pointed questions about his years-long refusal to be transparent about his own finances and business interests.

Trump also tried to paint Biden as a staid, typical, and even corrupt politician, and reveled in the outsiders' irreverence that delivered him a political upset four years ago and has made his presidency an exercise in shattering norms.

“I ran because of you,” Trump said. “I ran because of Barack Obama, because you did a poor job.”

Although he has demonized immigrants and Muslims and dismissed the concerns of racial justice groups like Black Lives Matter, Trump described himself as “the least racist person in this room.” He asserted that he had done more for Black Americans than any president with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.

Biden responded with a sweeping denouncement of Trump’s rhetoric on race.

“ ‘Abraham Lincoln’ here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve ever had in history,” Biden said, recalling how Trump kicked off his first presidential campaign by accusing Mexican immigrants of being rapists. “This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a fog horn.”

The debate was a marked contrast to the first one, in which Trump’s aggressive behavior was widely criticized and was followed by further slippage in his poll numbers.

In the tumultuous weeks that followed, Trump came down with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized as the virus traveled among his closest advisers. He returned to the campaign trail unchastened, speaking as dismissively about the pandemic as he had before it sickened him. He pulled out of the second debate when organizers wanted to hold it virtually — largely because he could still have been infectious — and spent much of the past week feuding with Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of his administration who is well-liked by the public, and various female news personalities.

Just as he did in 2016, Trump sought to add a theatrical flourish to the night by bringing a conspicuous special guest into the debate hall. That year, it was women who had accused Hillary Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, of inappropriate sexual conduct. This year, it was Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Biden’s son Hunter.

The New York Post has written stories with unverified allegations about Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine and China and possible connections to Joe Biden. There are questions about whether this is Russian disinformation and the first report was dubious enough that Facebook and Twitter initially limited its distribution.

The debate came weeks after early in-person voting and mail-in voting began in many key states, and the candidates' performances will do nothing to alter the votes of millions of people who have already cast them.

