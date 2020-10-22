How to watch the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s debate.

The event comes after a chaotic first debate and the cancellation of a scheduled second debate when Trump rejected the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates' decision to hold a virtual event in light of the president’s COVID-19 diag nosis. Biden and Trump instead participated in town halls on the same night, at the same time, on different television networks.

President Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, will face off in person for the last time Thursday night before Nov. 3.

What time is the debate?

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. It will last 90 minutes with no commercial breaks.

Where is it being held?

Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

Who is moderating?

Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News.

What’s the format?

The debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. Each segment will begin with a question from the moderator, and each candidate will get two, uninterrupted minutes to answer.

After the first debate in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it will mute the microphone of the candidate who is not speaking during the two-minute opening segment for each candidate.

After each candidate answers, an “open discussion” period begins until the start of the next segment, and both candidates' microphones will be on.

Which topics will be covered?

The topics, which were chosen by Welker, include: Fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.

The topics could change before the debate, and they won’t necessarily be brought up in the order listed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said.

How can I watch?

The debate will air on major television networks: ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC. C-SPAN will also stream the debate on TV, its website, and YouTube channel. The Globe will also carry a livestream.

