Mass. coronavirus case numbers jump to 986 with 30 deaths; 77 communities now designated high risk

The state has been seeing an increase in cases after appearing to get the virus under control this summer. Governor Charlie Baker has recently acknowledged cases are rising but has said the state is prepared for it.

The daily case number, which was the highest since May 24, brought the total to 143,927. The additional confirmed coronavirus deaths brought the state’s total to 9,589.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts jumped to 986 Thursday, while the death toll rose by 30, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported.

Officials said Boston remained in the high-risk category for coronavirus Thursday, and the statewide average remained in the red zone, as well.

Boston is one of 77 cities and towns designated high-risk in this week’s community data set, meaning they have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, the Department of Public Health reported. There were 63 communities in the red zone in last week’s report, up from 40 the week before.

Boston’s average daily rate of infection per 100,000 residents was at 12.0, up from 11.1 last week, the department said. The statewide average daily rate was at 9.2, up from 8.7 last week.

The other 76 communities considered high risk are Abington, Acushnet, Ashland, Attleboro, Avon, Berkley, Boxford, Brockton, Buckland, Canton, Chelmsford, Chelsea, Chicopee, Clinton, East Longmeadow, Everett, Fairhaven, Fall River, Framingham, Gloucester, Hanover, Hanson, Haverhill, Hingham, Holliston, Holyoke, Hudson, Kingston, Lawrence, Leicester, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Malden, Marlborough, Marshfield, Mattapoisett, Methuen, Middleborough, Middleton, Milford, Millville, Milton, Monson, New Bedford, North Andover, Norwood, Oxford, Pembroke, Plymouth, Randolph, Raynham, Revere, Rochester, Rockland, Saugus, Scituate, Seekonk, Shrewsbury, Somerset, Somerville, Springfield, Swampscott, Tyngsborough, Wakefield, Waltham, Webster, West Bridgewater, West Newbury, Westfield, Westport, Weymouth, Winthrop, Woburn, Worcester, and Wrentham.

In another disturbing sign, tests of wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority plant at Deer Island found increasing traces of coronavirus. The pilot program is meant to be an early warning system for possible new surges of the virus.

Tests at the MWRA's Deer Island treatment plant are showing a disturbing increase in traces of coronavirus in the wastewater. MWRA

State officials in their daily report said that 17,966 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.58 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 5.44 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 284 people, bringing that total to 125,118.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered was at 1.4 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state also offers on its dashboard a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested. That number was at 5 percent. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 512 to 519. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity was 4 and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 16; the lowest that number has been is nine.

