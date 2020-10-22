Pressed on court packing, Biden says he would form commission to study system

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would set up a bipartisan commission to study reforms to the US court system, spurred by his party’s calls to expand the number of seats on the US Supreme Court amid the fight over replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in an interview airing Sunday the commission would look at several alternatives that he didn’t define. But Democrats and legal scholars have suggested term limits and jurisdiction stripping as well as adding seats to the nine-member high court, known as “court packing.”

“What I will do is I’ll put together a national commission of, bipartisan commission of, scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal/conservative. And I will -- ask them to over 180 days come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it’s getting out of whack- the way in which it’s being handled,” Biden said, according to a transcript released Thursday.