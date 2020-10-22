Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds in Salem closed after worker infected with COVID-19

The Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds in Salem was closed indefinitely Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the register.

The registry’s staff has been coming to work since the pandemic began, though the office has been closed to the public, and this is the first time an infection has forced it to close, Register John O’Brien said in a statement.

“We are all saddened to hear that one of our coworkers has tested positive, but I have made the decision to immediately close the registry and send the entire staff home until further notice,” O’Brien said in the statement.