Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds in Salem closed after worker infected with COVID-19

The Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds in Salem was closed indefinitely Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the register.
The registry’s staff has been coming to work since the pandemic began, though the office has been closed to the public, and this is the first time an infection has forced it to close, Register John O’Brien said in a statement.
“We are all saddened to hear that one of our coworkers has tested positive, but I have made the decision to immediately close the registry and send the entire staff home until further notice,” O’Brien said in the statement.
He urged his staff to notify their doctors of the workplace infection and to get tested for the coronavirus. A cleaning service has been contracted to sanitize the space, according to the statement.
While the registry is closed, its staff will record documents electronically. The register will update the public at salemdeeds.com and the registry’s Facebook page, O’Brien said.
