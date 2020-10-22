These are the 77 Mass. communities at high risk for COVID-19 spread

On Thursday, Massachusetts’s daily coronavirus case count was at its highest level since mid-May.

Seventy-seven communities are now classified as being at high risk for COVID-19 cases, based on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s weekly report published on Thursday.

Weekly, the state classifies which areas are high, moderate, or low risk for COVID-19 infection. The risk is based on the area’s average daily case increases over 14 days, and a community becomes high risk when there are more than 8 daily cases per 100,0000 people over the past 14 days, according the state’s report.