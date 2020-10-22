These are the 77 Mass. communities at high risk for COVID-19 spread

On Thursday, Massachusetts’s daily coronavirus case count was at its highest level since mid-May.
Seventy-seven communities are now classified as being at high risk for COVID-19 cases, based on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s weekly report published on Thursday.
Weekly, the state classifies which areas are high, moderate, or low risk for COVID-19 infection. The risk is based on the area’s average daily case increases over 14 days, and a community becomes high risk when there are more than 8 daily cases per 100,0000 people over the past 14 days, according the state’s report.
The following communities have been marked as being high risk for COVID-19 infection.
ABINGTON
ACUSHNET
ASHLAND
ATTLEBORO
AVON
BERKLEY
BOSTON
BOXFORD
BROCKTON
BUCKLAND
CANTON
CHELMSFORD*
CHELSEA
CHICOPEE
CLINTON
EAST LONGMEADOW
EVERETT
FAIRHAVEN
FALL RIVER
FRAMINGHAM
GLOUCESTER
HANOVER
HANSON
HAVERHILL
HINGHAM
HOLLISTON
HOLYOKE
HUDSON
KINGSTON
LAWRENCE
LEICESTER
LOWELL
LYNN
LYNNFIELD
MALDEN
MARLBOROUGH
MARSHFIELD
MATTAPOISETT
METHUEN
MIDDLEBOROUGH
MIDDLETON*
MILFORD
MILLVILLE
MILTON*
MONSON
NEW BEDFORD
NORTH ANDOVER*
NORWOOD
OXFORD
PEMBROKE
PLYMOUTH
RANDOLPH
RAYNHAM
REVERE
ROCHESTER
ROCKLAND
SAUGUS
SCITUATE
SEEKONK
SHREWSBURY
SOMERSET
SOMERVILLE
SPRINGFIELD
SWAMPSCOTT
TYNGSBOROUGH
WAKEFIELD
WALTHAM
WEBSTER
WEST BRIDGEWATER
WEST NEWBURY
WESTFIELD
WESTPORT
WEYMOUTH
WINTHROP
WOBURN
WORCESTER
WRENTHAM
*Municipalities marked with an asterisk have either a long-term care facility, institution of higher education, or a correctional facility with more than 10 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and these cases make up more than 30 percent of the total cases for that municipality in the last 14 days, according to the Department of Public Health.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.