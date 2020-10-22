fb-pixel

These are the 77 Mass. communities at high risk for COVID-19 spread

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated October 22, 2020, 1 hour ago
RN Kelly Hogan (L) hands off a coronavirus sample to medical assistant Bettie Cleveland at a COVID-19 testing site set up by Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Grove Hall.
RN Kelly Hogan (L) hands off a coronavirus sample to medical assistant Bettie Cleveland at a COVID-19 testing site set up by Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center at Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Grove Hall.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

On Thursday, Massachusetts’s daily coronavirus case count was at its highest level since mid-May.

Seventy-seven communities are now classified as being at high risk for COVID-19 cases, based on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s weekly report published on Thursday.

Weekly, the state classifies which areas are high, moderate, or low risk for COVID-19 infection. The risk is based on the area’s average daily case increases over 14 days, and a community becomes high risk when there are more than 8 daily cases per 100,0000 people over the past 14 days, according the state’s report.

The following communities have been marked as being high risk for COVID-19 infection.

ABINGTON

ACUSHNET

ASHLAND

ATTLEBORO

AVON

BERKLEY

BOSTON

BOXFORD

BROCKTON

BUCKLAND

CANTON

CHELMSFORD*

CHELSEA

CHICOPEE

CLINTON

EAST LONGMEADOW

EVERETT

FAIRHAVEN

FALL RIVER

FRAMINGHAM

GLOUCESTER

HANOVER

HANSON

HAVERHILL

HINGHAM

HOLLISTON

HOLYOKE

HUDSON

KINGSTON

LAWRENCE

LEICESTER

LOWELL

LYNN

LYNNFIELD

MALDEN

MARLBOROUGH

MARSHFIELD

MATTAPOISETT

METHUEN

MIDDLEBOROUGH

MIDDLETON*

MILFORD

MILLVILLE

MILTON*

MONSON

NEW BEDFORD

NORTH ANDOVER*

NORWOOD

OXFORD

PEMBROKE

PLYMOUTH

RANDOLPH

RAYNHAM

REVERE

ROCHESTER

ROCKLAND

SAUGUS

SCITUATE

SEEKONK

SHREWSBURY

SOMERSET

SOMERVILLE

SPRINGFIELD

SWAMPSCOTT

TYNGSBOROUGH

WAKEFIELD

WALTHAM

WEBSTER

WEST BRIDGEWATER

WEST NEWBURY

WESTFIELD

WESTPORT

WEYMOUTH

WINTHROP

WOBURN

WORCESTER

WRENTHAM

*Municipalities marked with an asterisk have either a long-term care facility, institution of higher education, or a correctional facility with more than 10 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and these cases make up more than 30 percent of the total cases for that municipality in the last 14 days, according to the Department of Public Health.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.