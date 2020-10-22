Trump announces rally in New Hampshire on Sunday

President Trump will hold a rally in Londonderry, N.H., on Sunday as the 2020 presidential election season enters its final full week.

The Trump campaign announced on Thursday that the president will hold a 1 p.m. outdoor rally at an airplane hangar outside Manchester, the same venue he used during his last visit to the state in August.

The trip comes as Trump is struggling to win widespread support in New Hampshire. A recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found him trailing former vice president Joe Biden by 10 points there, though Biden has not visited the state since he placed fifth in the New Hampshire Democratic primary in February.