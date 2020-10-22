Trump announces rally in New Hampshire on Sunday

President Trump will hold a rally in Londonderry, N.H., on Sunday as the 2020 presidential election season enters its final full week.
The Trump campaign announced on Thursday that the president will hold a 1 p.m. outdoor rally at an airplane hangar outside Manchester, the same venue he used during his last visit to the state in August.
The trip comes as Trump is struggling to win widespread support in New Hampshire. A recent Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found him trailing former vice president Joe Biden by 10 points there, though Biden has not visited the state since he placed fifth in the New Hampshire Democratic primary in February.
The Los Angeles Times earlier this month reported that the Trump campaign had pulled radio and television advertising in New Hampshire as it faced a cash crunch.
Still, the upcoming trip — as well as Wednesday’s visit by Vice President Mike Pence — shows Trump is eager to flip New Hampshire’s four electoral votes in November, which he narrowly lost to former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump held his finally rally before winning the 2016 election in Manchester.
Trump is set to visit New Hampshire during a three-day campaign swing that will include rallies in Florida, Ohio, and Wisconsin. He has come under criticism from public health experts and others for holding large, crowded rallies that feature few masks even as coronavirus cases climb at alarming rates.
