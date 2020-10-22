Trump breaks agreement with CBS News by releasing his own video of ‘60 Minutes’ interview

The president, in following through on a threat to make the full interviews public, tweeted that the public should compare Stahl’s “constant interruptions and anger” with his “full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers.”

The video released Thursday shows an increasingly agitated president parrying with interviewer Lesley Stahl on issues like the coronavirus, health care, and his demeanor on social media before abruptly ending the session.

NEW YORK — President Trump took on the country’s most influential news program in unprecedented fashion, posting unedited video of interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence gave to “60 Minutes” before its broadcast this weekend.

Advertisement

“60 Minutes” will have the last word. CBS News said Trump’s actions won’t change its plans for Sunday’s broadcast, when the presidential interview will air, along with a separate one with Democrat Joe Biden.

At the start of the interview, Stahl seemed to set the president aback by asking, “Are you ready for some tough questions?”

“Just be fair,” the president said.

When Stahl asked him about priorities for a second term and Trump talked about having created “the greatest economy in the history of the country,” Stahl immediately broke in.

“You know that’s not true,” she said.

Trump objected and said she wouldn’t address Biden in the same manner.

Stahl — who, like Trump, was hospitalized with COVID-19 but recovered — said she could not believe that after a Rose Garden event that led to several people coming down with the virus that the president was not strongly encouraging people to wear masks at his campaign rallies.

“We tell people to wear masks,” Trump said.

“No, you don’t,” Stahl answered.

She also hit a Trump trigger point by commenting, “you used to have bigger rallies.” The president objected to the characterization and complained Stahl was being negative.

Advertisement

Trump brought up unproven allegations against Biden’s son Hunter and his work overseas, saying that “it’s one of the biggest scandals we’ve ever seen and you’re not covering it.”

“Because it can’t be verified,” Stahl said.

She asked Trump about his demeanor on social media and whether he felt responsible for deep divisions between Americans. “It’s just attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,” she said.

“It’s not attack,” Trump said. “It’s defense against attacks.”

When an offscreen voice tried to give the two a five-minute warning for the end of the interview, Trump said, “I think we’ve had enough,” and walked away. He declined to participate in a brief, planned appearance with Pence.

When she sat down with Pence, Stahl wondered what just happened.

“Lesley, uh, President Trump is a man who speaks his mind,” the vice president said. “I think it’s one of the great strengths he’s had as president of the United States. The American public always knows where they stand, and he’s always ready to make the case for the American people and the case for the progress we’ve made for the past three and a half years.”

Toward the end of their interview, Stahl said both men had insulted “60 Minutes” by giving campaign speeches instead of answering questions.

“There is this kind of anticipation that people in power are held to account and they answer questions from the public,” she said. “Not from me, the public, and I feel you didn’t do that and I’m upset.”

Advertisement

“Well, Lesley, I appreciate the speech that you just gave,” Pence replied. “But I’ve answered all your questions and I’ve spoken about things the American people care about. The American people want a president who puts the health of Americans first...”

CBS News called the White House’s decision to release the tapes unprecedented and said it broke an agreement the network had with the administration.

Meanwhile , Democrats seized Thursday on Trump’s acknowledgment in the interview that he would like the Supreme Court to end the Affordable Care Act, saying that it is further evidence that he is trying to take health care away from Americans.

Trump told Stahl that he hopes the court abolishes the policy, commonly known as Obamacare.

“I hope that they end it; it’ll be so good if they end it,” Trump said.

Pressed by Stahl how he would respond to millions of Americans losing their health insurance, Trump insisted that he has a plan, even though he has not released one.

“Now we know why Trump was so mad about this interview,” Democratic National Committee spokesman Daniel Wessel said in a statement. “He just made it transparently obvious to the American people that his only plan for health care is to take away yours. Trump’s demand that the Supreme Court overturn the Affordable Care Act would rip health care away from tens of millions of Americans and end protections for as many as 133 million Americans with preexisting conditions.”

During the confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats repeatedly argued that placing Trump’s nominee on the Supreme Court would result in the abolishment of the ACA.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS AND WASHINGTON POST

Trump campaign asks Supreme Court to intervene on ballot deadline

President Trump’s campaign and North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders asked the US Supreme Court on Thursday to return the state to a shorter deadline for accepting late-arriving absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The legislative leaders argue in their appeal that the longer deadline, which was extended after early voting had begun, will result in unequal treatment of voters and dilute the value of ballots cast before the rule was changed.

They also say the board usurped legislators' authority to set election rules by altering a deadline specified in state law. The Trump campaign’s separate but similar appeal also asks the high court to force the key battleground state to revert to stricter rules for fixing absentee ballot errors.

The high court is giving the other parties in the case until Saturday afternoon to file responses.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections had announced in late September that absentee ballots could be accepted by counties until Nov. 12, as long as they were mailed by Nov. 3, which is Election Day. The rule change, contained in an official memo, lengthened the period for accepting ballots from three to nine days after the election.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden ahead in new Virginia poll

RICHMOND — Former vice president Joe Biden leads President Trump 52 percent to 41 percent among likely Virginia voters, according to a new Washington Post-Schar School poll — roughly double Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory in the state in 2016.

Advertisement

Biden’s advantage cuts across most demographic groups, with regional strength in the northern Virginia suburbs and the Richmond area.

Even many of the bright spots for Trump are dimmer this time around. The president’s 10 percentage-point lead in the solidly red southwest portion of the state is down from the 33-point advantage he held there over Clinton in 2016. White women are split almost evenly between Trump and Biden; four years ago, exit polls showed they favored Trump by 13 points.

And one of Trump’s strongest groups — white men— favor him by 21 points, compared with 36 points in his race against Clinton.

WASHINGTON POST