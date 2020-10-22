Statewide coalition has been fighting to ensure inmates’ voting rights

De facto disenfranchisement of incarcerated eligible voters is alive and well in Massachusetts (“The real forgotten voter is sitting in jail,” Abdallah Fayyad, Opinion, Oct. 20). A statewide coalition has been fighting to redress it.

The Election Protection Behind Bars Coalition is building on years of work by volunteers across the state who have facilitated voting in jails and documented the many barriers. This year, because of COVID-19, many have reduced or no access, making all the more clear that a democracy that relies on volunteers to allow citizens in state custody to vote is not a true democracy at all.