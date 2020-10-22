Trump must answer tonight for 545 children

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a court filing that more than 500 kids separated from their parents in the last few years at the US-Mexico border have not been reunited with their families. NBC News reported that lawyers appointed by a federal court to reunite families have not been able to track down the parents, and that most of those parents have already been deported. Approximately 60 of those children were under the age of 5 when they were initially separated, according to The New York Times . It may very well be Trump’s most atrocious legacy.

Advertisement

As we go into the last presidential debate on Thursday, the question of the 545 children separated from their parents must be front and center. And it shouldn’t be just for Trump, but also for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Both Trump and Biden need to offer a concrete plan “as to how the federal government will play a constructive role in identifying and reuniting families,” said Tom Jawetz, vice president of immigration policy at the Center for American Progress. “And there also needs to be a clear plan for restitution, which should include a path to resettle these families safely in this country and financial support to deal with the trauma they suffered as a result of our actions.”

He is right. The goal of the Trump administration’s infamous “zero tolerance” policy, implemented in 2017 and 2018, was to criminally charge every immigrant who was caught crossing the border illegally, including those with small kids. Those parents were separated from their children when they were taken into custody. When some of his prosecutors complained about the drastic measure, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly said, “We need to take away the children.” It took a federal lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, for the Trump administration to even start offering information on just how many children it had separated from their parents. A report last year put the total at more than 5,000.

Advertisement

Family separation can cause toxic stress in children, which in turn impairs their developing brains and leads to short- and long-term health consequences, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Every minute that they are not with their parents, thinking about their parents and dealing with that anxiety compounds the trauma that those children are suffering,” Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney, recently told KQED, a public media organization in the Bay Area.

KQED’s reporting described comprehensive efforts across the US, Mexico, and Central America, led by lawyers and immigrant rights advocates appointed by the federal judge overseeing the ACLU lawsuit, to locate already-deported parents and reunite them with their children. These efforts have included setting up toll-free numbers, airing radio spots in Central America, and walking through towns in Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador to physically track down parents.

But these efforts, however admirable, are not enough. The American government that tore parents and children apart, in an act of breathtaking incompetence or evil or both, must take the lead in putting them back together. And it must hold itself to account for what it has done.

Advertisement

Argentina may offer a template for how a country reckons with its past of family separation.

“Los Desaparecidos” are roughly 30,000 people that the military dictatorship in Argentina kidnapped or killed in the late 1970s. Among them were pregnant women who were kept alive so they could give birth to their children. The junta gave away some of these newborns, and other kids it had taken from their parents, to other families. In other instances, the government simply sold some children in the black market or abandoned others to orphanages. Famously, a group of Argentine women who called themselves the “Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo” formed a movement to look for their missing children and grandchildren.

It is estimated that 500 Argentine babies and children suffered this fate. The damage, of course, was irreparable, but over the last 40 years, the South American country has taken valuable steps to redress the harm, such as issuing economic reparations in the form of bonds of $200,000 to the families of each disappeared person. Many people, including some military leaders, who were responsible for the disappearances, have been put on trial and sent to jail.

While the policies are not equivalent given the severity and scope of what happened in Argentina, the responsibility that Argentina’s citizens have borne for children gone missing in their nation holds lessons for the United States. In the years to come, Americans should hope and demand that these 545 children and their families, separated at the US-Mexico border — mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters — are reunited. We should also expect that all who were affected by the atrocious family separation policy will receive justice, either through economic compensation or by holding the main government actors behind the policy accountable in every possible way, including, if warranted, criminal punishment.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Trump owes the American public an explanation. And every member of Congress should be making it a priority to reunite these 545 families now, sparing no expense.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.