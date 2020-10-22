With a nod to Biden, Baker could strike a salvo against GOP’s cult of demonization

In her column “Sorry, Charlie — this election is no time to sit on the sidelines” (Ideas, Oct. 18), Renée Graham did not go far enough in exposing the enormous harm the Republican Party’s cult of demonization has inflicted on our democratic process. When the Republican apparatus anticipated Hillary Clinton’s run for president, they set out to transform her from a dedicated and competent public servant into a grotesque caricature unworthy of consideration beyond locking her up — and they’re still at it.

Charlie Baker would not be governor had a lot of Democrats not voted for him as the better candidate. Yet he cannot bring himself to clearly and decisively return the favor for Joe Biden. Republican governors such as Baker ought to have the courage to admit that Democrats are as worthy of governing as they, and that voting for the other person can be a patriotic act.