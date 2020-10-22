The Belichick head coaching line seems destined to continue

In his upcoming 326th game as Patriots head coach, Belichick will attempt to get his 240th franchise win. The coach on the opposite sideline? That will be Kyle Shanahan, the man on the wrong end of last year’s Super Bowl between his 49ers and the Chiefs.

In the fifth game of his first season as Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick finally got his first win. The coach on the opposite sideline? That was Mike Shanahan, the two-time Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos.

On his Wednesday video call with reporters, the final question posted to Belichick asked about comparing the Shanahans as coaches, and he took the opportunity to credit both father and son with an impressive ability to maximize talent on their rosters. With Mike now retired, Belichick went further by complimenting Kyle’s particular strength at using his timely play-calling to keep defenses off-balance.

Should Shanahan find a way to do that Sunday, it will be at the expense of a Patriots defense coached in two important areas, linebackers and safeties, by Steve and Brian Belichick. Also, the sons of Bill.

Advertisement

All of which made me wonder: Might Kyle Shanahan someday find himself on the opposite sideline to one of those Belichick boys as a head coach? It is a small and selective list of fathers and sons who have been head coaches in the NFL, but with Steve, 33, having eight years on the Patriots staff, and younger brother Brian coming in with four, it is possible, even likely, they could join the Shanahans, the Ryans (Buddy and Rex), the Phillipses (Bum and Wade), the Moras (Jim and Jim), the Shulas (Don and Dave), and the Nolans (Dick and Mike).

Count one veteran Patriot player who can see it happening, a belief based on spending plenty of his 11-year professional career around all three Belichicks.

Advertisement

“Yeah, definitely,” Devin McCourty said Wednesday. "Obviously, both of those guys have been around football, not only the last couple years coaching, but all through their lives. I think both of them are a little different; Steve’s more laidback than Brian, but both of them pay so much close attention to details, and trying to make sure you know all the little nuances to playing the scheme, and understanding whole scheme, not just knowing your position and your role, but knowing what everyone does.

“That obviously comes directly from being around their father their whole coaching life, and probably even as kids growing up. I’m sure he was definitely detailed on what they needed to do. I definitely see that in their future.

"Who does it first, I don’t know. I would say they are both really hard workers, trying to really turn over every stone in writing the Belichick name.”

This is the first season in which all three Belichicks have been active coaches, with Brian moving over from scouting into the safeties position Steven held before moving alongside Jerod Mayo to coach linebackers, a role that appears to include more responsibility in calling defensive plays.

Back in August, when training camp was opening, Bill reflected on the pride of having his sons by his side, now in a professional capacity, after years in their formative unofficial roles.

“Both Stephen and Brian have grown up a lot and they’ve come a long way,” Bill said "Especially when I’ve had a chance to see them their whole lives.

Advertisement

“They’ve been around a lot of football, they’ve seen a lot of football. They’ve seen things done from a different perspective than other people. But in the end, I don’t know anybody that knows our football program better than Stephen, who’s been in it a little bit longer, but Brian as well.

"They’ve just lived their whole life with this program. So all the things that we do, for all the different reasons and how it all ties together and so forth, they have a very good understanding of all the things that are involved and how it all is interwoven. And that’s valuable to me because they have a perspective of that.”

It was about a year ago, before the Patriots would end a disappointing 2019 season with a wild-card playoff loss, before the pandemic would alter every aspect of the 2020 season, when Steve took some time to talk about his own path to coaching. With a voice that eerily echoes his dad’s (“If you close your eyes, you can’t tell the difference,” captain Matthew Slater quipped), Steve remembered watching his dad as a young assistant coach, watching the interaction with players, seeing with his own eyes how respect and care made all the difference.

“I always saw how much players looked up to my dad, responded to my dad, leaned on him for information,” Steve said. “I wanted that. I wanted players to come to me and ask me questions and trust me.”

Advertisement

Laughing over the early realization that he wouldn’t become a professional athlete, Steve did emerge as a pretty good college one, playing lacrosse at Rutgers before adding backup long snapper duties as a senior on the football team. Though he wouldn’t get much in the way of playing time, he got plenty from being around the coaches on Greg Schiano’s staff, as well as Schiano himself, who is a good friend of his dad’s. The coaching fire was lit, and it continues to burn.

It’s inside Brian, too. It would have to be, given the natural comparison to a father who has all but etched his name on a Hall of Fame plaque, his six Super Bowls with the Patriots setting a standard for excellence.

“I don’t really think about it," Brian said in August. "I’ve been blessed with an amazing opportunity in my life to be around this organization. I just try to learn from them and apply things to my life and try not to think into the future.

"Expectations, I try not to think about that. Just better myself every day, every year, and learn more things and put one foot in front of the other.”

A lot like the path their dad took. Might that path take them someday to a head coaching job? I wouldn’t bet against it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.