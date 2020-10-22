Cam Newton: Patriots' ‘excuse bucket is running real low’ entering Week 7 matchup vs. 49ers

The Patriots are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Broncos last Sunday. While Newton made it clear after the game that he wasn’t about to blame his coronavirus-related layoff for anything , he acknowledged that stringing together a couple of practices would benefit the Patriots as they prepare for the San Francisco 49ers this week.

“Our excuse basket is running real low,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We’re getting guys back we missed for weeks, and even though we’re missing a couple other guys, we’ve got enough to compete with anybody -- and I mean anybody.”

“It’s almost surreal,” he said of the two consecutive days of practice. “But you know, the fact that we’re able to practice, I think that everyone’s getting back into their normal routines, and that’s big for us. Personally, being in my position, it’s one thing to go over your reads and it’s another thing to go over your reads and get a good look at it. So I know we hope it pays dividends come Sunday and we’re expecting big things from the offense.”

San Francisco, with ex-Patriots QB Jimmy Garropolo under center, will enter Gillette Stadium with a 3-3 record. Newton isn’t counting the team out.

“They didn’t go to the Super Bowl for no reason, and no matter what their record is, they still have those players and they’re still playing great football.”

