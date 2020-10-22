EMass girls’ volleyball: Quincy’s Ashley Grehan headlines Players of the Week

Top performances from girls' volleyball players playing in Eastern Mass leagues in the past week :

Nora Buell, Duxbury — The senior setter helped the 5-0 Dragons to wins over Marshfield and Whitman-Hanson with a total of 32 assists, seven aces, and seven digs.

Ashley Grehan, Quincy — The senior outside hitter totaled nine kills, 10 aces, and 24 digs in 3-0 wins over Notre Dame-Hingham and Plymouth South for the 5-0 Presidents.

Carly Kennedy, Hingham ― The senior setter compiled 10 aces, 25 assists, and five digs, and made only one serving error on 35 attempts in 3-0 wins over Marshfield and Silver Lake.

Greta Mackintosh, Plymouth North — A sophomore outside hitter, tallied 11 kills, four digs, and four aces in the Eagles' only game of the week, a 3-0 win over Whitman-Hanson last Thursday.

Emily Spina, Methuen — Her defense anchored Methuen in a 3-2 win over Tewksbury on Wednesday. The senior libero had 27 digs.



