For Methuen girls’ volleyball, the uncertainty of pandemic makes every moment on the court precious

In a conversation Wednesday while his students were in the final minutes of his social studies class, Twomey paused to dismiss the class. A student was heard saying, “Bye, Mr. Twomey” over video chat.

Twomey is a social studies and English teacher at Methuen High, where 2,000 students are learning via the hybrid model during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the notable exception of freshman, who who are back in class.

Coach Matt Twomey and his players on the Methuen girls’ volleyball team are used to their routines three weeks into the season, albeit busy ones.

It was a reminder this school year is different for everyone.

From there, it was off to 1 Ranger Road to prepare for that evening’s Merrimack Valley Conference match against Tewksbury; The hosts prevailed, 3-2, thanks to 17 kills from sophomore Sam Driend. Methuen, a team powered by the youth of five sophomores and a freshman, is 3-0. Every win is savored, because in the MVC, teams may not get another game depending on how the pandemic is contained in the region just south of the New Hampshire border.

“We don’t know what’s coming, but I feel like the time that we do get is great,” Twomey said.

As of Oct. 14, six MVC communities (Methuen, Lowell, North Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Chelmsford) were designated “red zones” by the state, meaning they’re at high risk for transmitting coronavirus. The other conference communities are “yellow zones” or at moderate risk. Chelmsford and Lawrence elected to move girls’ volleyball to the Fall II season (Feb. 22-April 25).

Earlier this month, conference athletic directors and superintendents considered with the idea of moving every sport but golf and cross country to Fall II. Every team has postponed at least one game.

“It kind of looked like 'Man, this doesn’t look good,’” Twomey said.

Most MVC teams play on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but that could change on a week-to-week basis. Conference athletic directors and superintendents meet every Thursday to assess new state data. Twomey then receives a text from AD Matt Curran informing him when Methuen will play the following week. It’s been almost a month of hurry up and wait, with updates and regulations made to keep everyone safe.

Methuen takes frequent breaks during practice to use hand sanitizer. North Andover will not allow fans in the stands. Central Catholic was originally scheduled to play Tewksbury on Wednesday, but the game was moved. Central Catholic hasn’t played since last Saturday against St. Mary’s.

“[The] schedule is changing every few days, it seems,” Central Catholic coach Gannon Paris said via text message."





Twomey has taken a slightly different approach to practices this year. Instead of planning for specific teams, the Ranger players work on their individual skills, a tactic that’s paid dividends for younger players.

“They have played particularly well,” Twomey said. “It’s hard to practice, day in and day out, and not really know when you’re going to get a game.”

In the games it has played, Methuen has excelled. The Rangers lead the MVC Division II. Billerica is the only other 3-0 team in the league. And while there may be no postseason, Methuen and every other MVC team is treating each game like their last because it very well might be.

“We try to go into every practice as we would during a normal practice. I’m confident that when my girls get out onto the court, that they’re ready to go,” Twomey said. “For all we know, with everything that’s happening, it could be our last sport.”

Haylee Berry delivered a spike in Wednesday night's Merrimack Valley Conference 3-2 win over visiting Tewksbury. Matthew J. Lee/Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Service points

▪ Monday’s outdoor match between Westfield and host Amherst-Pelham Regional was the only one of its kind in the state this fall, and it went off without a hitch. The atmosphere resembled that of a homecoming or alumni match, as fans lined the makeshift court on a soccer field to watch Amherst’s only home match on Senior Day. The weather was ideal — overcast, low 60s, no wind, and clouds obscured the sun that faced the right side of the court slightly before gametime. But temperatures dropped as daylight faded, and at one point during the third set, a woman was overheard saying “I could go for a hot chocolate right now.”

No food or beverages were served to keep everyone safe, but kudos to the two programs for pulling this off. It was difficult to play during a pandemic, let alone on a court with lines marked by spray paint, but the two programs pulled it off. Westfield spoiled the occasion with a 3-1 win, but Amherst coach Kacey Schmitt thought the Hurricanes played well despite the circumstances.

“Like everything else during the pandemic, it’s adapt, try to make the best of the situation, and try to see the positive,” she said.

Amherst’s six seniors won’t forget the experience.

“It honestly felt incredibly different from an indoor game. The energy was definitely more relaxed . . . This was our one game at home, so let’s not waste it,” said senior setter Amelia Beigel.

▪ Barnstable coach Tom Turco, vice president of the Massachusetts Girls Volleyball Coaches Association, told the Globe that the association will produce All-State teams after the conclusion of the Fall II season in April, using players from both Fall I and Fall II seasons. All-State teams are typically released in November before the sectional and state championships.

Amherst players celebrated a point in Monday's match on the soccer field against PVIAC foe Westfield, the program's only home game this fall on 'senior day.' Westfield won, 3-1. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





