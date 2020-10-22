NFL moves Buccaneers-Raiders due to COVID concerns, pitting Tom Brady up against Patriots at 4 p.m.

The NFL has shifted the Las Vegas game against Tampa Bay out of prime time after several Raiders players have been unable to practice this week because of contact tracing from the coronavirus.

The game in Las Vegas was originally scheduled to be played at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the national television window on NBC but now has been moved to 4:05 p.m. in a regional window on Fox. That will go up against the Patriots playing host to Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on CBS at 4:25 p.m.

The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Arizona has been moved into the prime-time window.