Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated October 22, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrated after winning Super Bowl LI.
Jim Davis

The Patriots Hall of Fame announced its all-dynasty team as part of an exhibit celebrating the franchise’s success in the past two decades.

The team was picked by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots from 2001-2019.

Every member of the team played in a Super Bowl and all but four of the 42 won at least one Super Bowl title. Thirty-five won more than one and 39 played in multiple Super Bowls.

Collectively, the team boasts 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories each.

The average tenure with the Patriots for a selection was 8.4 years. The team features five members of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary Team and eight NFL All-Decade Team players, along with eight Patriots Hall of Famers. The players collectively earned 61 Associated Press All-Pro honors and 77 Pro Bowl berths.

Patriots' all-dynasty team

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork

Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich

Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont’a Hightower, Roman Phifer

Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore

Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty

Quarterback: Tom Brady

Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White

Fullback: James Develin

Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham

Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder

Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney

Center: Dan Koppen

Kicker: Adam Vinatieri

Punter: Ryan Allen

Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs

Punt returner: Julian Edelman

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo

Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona

Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola.

The exhibit opens Oct. 23 at the Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place.

“As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious,” hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said. “While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections.”

