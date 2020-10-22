Patriots Hall of Fame announces all-dynasty team

The Patriots Hall of Fame announced its all-dynasty team as part of an exhibit celebrating the franchise’s success in the past two decades.

The team was picked by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots from 2001-2019.

Every member of the team played in a Super Bowl and all but four of the 42 won at least one Super Bowl title. Thirty-five won more than one and 39 played in multiple Super Bowls.