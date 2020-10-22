Rays stuck with slumping Brandon Lowe, and it paid off

But manager Kevin Cash ignored the small sample size and stayed with the players who had performed so well for him during the regular season.

If not for their consistently excellent pitching and defense, the Rays would have been home by now.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Rays arrived at Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night having hit .208 with a .690 OPS in 15 postseason games this season. They had struck out in 21 percent of their at-bats.

Austin Meadows (4 for 37 with 13 strikeouts in the postseason) batted first and Brandon Lowe (6 for 56, 19 strikeouts) was second.

“For better or worse, we’re going to stick with guys we have a lot of faith in,” Cash said before the game.

It was a game the Rays needed, too. The Dodgers won the first game of the series and would have a fully rested Walker Buehler ready for Game 3 on Friday.

Their broken offense finally worked as Lowe hit two home runs in a 6-4 victory before a crowd of 11,472 at Globe Life Field.

Credit the Rays sticking with what they believed and not making a change for the sake of change. They stayed true to their beliefs.

“[Lowe] showed over time that he’s a really good hitter, a really good player,” Cash said. “Sometimes with guys you have to allow them to go through some rough patches and he’s been in one … he can go quiet for a time and then get as hot as anybody in baseball.”

Lowe drove in three runs, as did Joey Wendle, who had a double and a sacrifice fly. The six runs were the most scored by the Rays since Oct. 7, when they beat the Yankees, 8-4, in Game 3 of the Division Series.

They finished with 10 hits, four for extra bases.

Blake Snell helped make it work for the Rays by carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning thanks to a sharp slider. That allowed Tampa Bay to build a 5-0 lead.

Snell got two outs in the fifth before Kike Hernandez walked and Chris Taylor drove a curveball over the fence in right-center field.

When Mookie Betts walked and Corey Seager singled, the Dodgers suddenly had the tying run at the plate. Nick Anderson, who has been one of the best relievers in the game since he was obtained from the Marlins last season, relieved Snell and struck out Justin Turner looking at a fastball.

Snell allowed the two runs on two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts.

“He was outstanding. He gave us everything that we needed,” Cash said.

The Dodgers used seven pitchers to maneuver through the game, none going more than two innings.

They started righthander Tony Gonsolin, who threw 41 pitches over two innings in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

Lowe’s first home run came on a fastball in the first inning. Gonsolin was lifted in the second after recording four outs. It was the shortest start in a World Series game since 2014, when San Francisco’s Jake Peavy lasted 1⅓ innings against Kansas City in Game 6.

As Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walked back and forth to the mound, the Rays worked over his bullpen.

Manuel Margot had a RBI single off Dustin May in the fourth inning, then scored on a double by Wendle.

Meadows singled with one two outs in the fifth inning and scored on Lowe’s second home run, a blast to left field.

Lowe, an All-Star in 2019, had a .916 OPS during the regular season. He led the team with 19 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 36 RBIs.

“You can’t go away from a player like that,” Cash said.

Joe Kelly, now a handsomely compensated low-leverage option, started the sixth inning and promptly allowed two hits. Wendle followed with a 97-m.p.h. smash to left field that went for a sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers did not allow another run, giving their potent lineup a chance.

But they never quite got there. Will Smith had a solo homer in the sixth inning off Anderson and Seager one in the eighth inning facing Pete Fairbanks.

Turner doubled after Seager’s home run, but Anderson retired Max Muncy and Smith, before lefthander Aaron Loup struck out Cody Bellinger.

Loup got the first two outs in the ninth before righthander Diego Castillo was called in to face Taylor and struck him out.

