Revolution looking for a little offensive spark vs. Nashville Friday

Nashville sits in eighth place with 24 points, and is looking to move up to the top six to avoid a first-round play-in game.

With four games remaining on their regular-season schedule, the Revolution sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with 28 points, giving them a great shot to qualify for an expanded playoff field that includes 18 teams during this pandemic-shortened season.

For the first time since March, the Revolution will take the field in front of fans when they play at Nashville SC Friday at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s an important game for both teams," said Revolution coach Bruce Arena in a conference call Thursday. “Certainly helps establish our positions for the playoffs.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what to expect from Nashville. My guess is that their posture will be a little bit different than when they played here at Gillette.”

In an Oct. 3 meeting at Gillette Stadium, New England outshot Nashville, 17-3, but failed to score on goalie Joe Willis in a 0-0 draw.

While the New England defense has been steadfast all year, with 18 goals allowed in 19 matches, the offense has stagnated at times.

“I’m not concerned about our record defensively,” said Arena. “We’ve been tough to score on, so I’m not concerned about that.

"But it’s a big field. You’ve got to go both ways. You’ve got to go to the other goal. That part is critically important as well.

"This time of year, defending as a team is important because games tend to be low-scoring, hard-fought. We’ve got to be good and solid defensively — which Nashville certainly is — and then we’ve got to be a threatening team going to goal.”

Getting defenders such as DeJuan Jones forward can help the Revolution diversify their attack. Jones had two shots in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Advertisement

“[There is] a lot of encouragement for the outside backs to get forward,” Jones said. “For us, when we play, I think there’s a lot of space for us on the outside. Whether it’s me and Alex [Buttner] or me and Brandon [Bye], there’s a lot of space out there. So [Arena] definitely encourages us to get forward.”

Polish striker Adam Buksa has spearheaded the attack since transferring from Pogon Szczecin ahead of the MLS season. While he won’t necessarily be playing in front of a friendly crowd, Buksa expressed excitement at the prospect of having any kind of crowd interaction, with Nashville expected to allow around 7,000 fans at Nissan Stadium.

“Finally, I’m very happy to play in front of fans,” said Buksa. “That’s why we play soccer, for the fans. So it’s going to be, I don’t want to say a new experience, but kind of strange after a few months without fans.

"I’m looking forward to it. I hope I get a chance to play in Nashville and I will do my best. Obviously it won’t be our fans, but it will be good to see people at the stadium for sure.”