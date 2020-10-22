Sebastian Munoz leads, Tiger Woods stumbles at Zozo Championship

The scorecards of Sebastian Munoz and Tiger Woods were unusual for different reasons Thursday in the Zozo Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. That was only good news for one of them. Munoz twice holed out for eagle from a combined distance of 219 yards. He also had eight birdies. Throw in a wild tee shot for double bogey, three bogeys and only five pars and it added to an 8-under-par 64 and a one-shot lead. For the first time in Woods’s 1,277 rounds on the PGA Tour as a pro, he made bogey or worse on three par 5s in a single round. That led to a 4-over 76 — by two shots his worst score in 49 rounds at Sherwood — that left him 12 shots out of the lead. Woods did not speak to the media after his round … Danielle Kang and Jennifer Song both shot a 7 under 65 to share a one-stroke lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee in Greensboro, Ga. … Laurie Canter shot a career-best 12-under 60 to open up a four-shot lead after the first round of the Italian Open in Brescia.





Advertisement





Hockey

NHL’s Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend canceled

The NHL canceled the outside Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Fla. It said those moves don’t change the league and players’ target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season … The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Connor Brown, signing the forward to a three-year, $10.8 million contract. Brown had 16 goals and 27 assists in 71 games for the Senators last season … The Dallas Stars re-signed Denis Gurianov to a $5.1 million, two-year contract that counts as $2.55 million each season through 2021-22. The 23-year-old Russian right winger ranked second on the team with nine postseason goals and scored two game-winners during the Stars' Stanley Cup Final run … The New Jersey Devils added experience to their defense, signing Russian Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract. Drafted 14th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by Florida, Kulikov has played with the Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and Jets in his career. In 677 NHL games, the left-handed defenseman has 35 goals and 135 assists … The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association received a $1 million boost from Secret Deodorant to continue its barnstorming Dream Gap Tour of games and relieve any financial uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. PWHPA said the commitment is considered the largest for professional women’s hockey in North America. The cash influx led to the PWHPA announcing its renamed Secret Dream Gap Tour will feature six events this winter, with players also competing for cash prizes.

Advertisement

Tennis

Becker pleads not guilty

Boris Becker leaves Southwark Crown Court in London Thursday. Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tennis great Boris Becker appeared in a London court, accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts. The 52-year-old Becker, who was declared bankrupt in 2017, has also failed to turn over his two Australian Open trophies, according to a new 28-count indictment that claims he hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information. The German pleaded not guilty to all counts during his appearance at Southwark Crown Court. Becker has allegedly concealed property holdings and more than $1.3 million held in bank accounts … Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina, 7-5, 6-2. Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).

Advertisement

Miscellany

New leader in Giro’Italia

Wilco Kelderman crosses the finish line at the end of the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2020 Thursday. LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images

Wilco Kelderman moved into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia cycling race by wresting the pink jersey from long-time wearer João Almeida on the iconic Stelvio climb on the race’s toughest stage. Kelderman finished fifth on the 18th stage. Kelderman started the day second overall, 17 seconds behind Almeida. The Dutch rider now has a 12-second advantage over Hindley, who moved up to second place … Dan Martin held of his rivals on an uphill climb to the finish line to win the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta and close in on defending champion Primoz Roglic’s overall lead. The victory moved him to within five seconds of Roglic, who finished second on the stage. Richard Carapaz was third and is 13 seconds off the overall lead … Picking the car number for Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR team was a slam dunk: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 car when the team makes its debut next season. Jordan named his team 23XI Racing — that’s pronounced twenty-three eleven — in honor of both his retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and the car number of his partner and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin …The Holiday Bowl, played in San Diego, has become the fourth college football bowl game to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement



