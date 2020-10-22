When it comes to BC’s passing attack, these Eagles have spread their wings

On the field, White carved out a reputation as a playmaking receiver capable of making the tough catches. In the locker room, his personality made him a presence.

Hafley was in the film room with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti. And even though the two coaches have transformed BC into the second-best passing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference (305.2 yards per game), they couldn’t help but wonder how much more dynamic their offense would be if their leading receiver from a year ago hadn’t torn an ACL before the season.

Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley already had Kobay White on his mind when a look at the calendar earlier in the week reminded him that it was White’s birthday.

“We talked about how much we miss him,” Hafley said. “If you look right now, he’s the one guy that’s had so much experience, and he’s the guy that has caught a lot of balls, and he was kind of like that calming factor. He knew where to line up, he told guys what was going on. He was the veteran in the room.”

White had chemistry with former BC quarterback Anthony Brown. And when Brown went down with a season-ending ACL injury last year, White already had a rapport with his replacement, Dennis Grosel, because they had worked together in the offseason. Watching transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec sling the ball around the field, Hafley had no doubts that he and White would have clicked as well.

“If you think about the way our offense is going right now, Phil can keep things alive and scramble and throw the ball,” Hafley said. "I’ve got a feeling he would have had a ton of production.

“I think this guy would be lighting it up. You picture him on some of these scrambles with his experience popping open, catching the ball and running, with the way Phil can throw a timing rhythm to him on some of these intermediate routes, I’m very fired up just thinking about it.”

Losing White could have thrown a monkey wrench into the Eagles' plans for revamping their offense. Instead, it opened opportunities for other players.

Hafley knew what he was getting in Hunter Long, who led the Eagles with 509 yards last year and now ranks as the nation’s leading receiver among tight ends with 35 receptions for 416 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Zay Flowers, who flashed big-play potential as a freshman a year ago and now has 28 catches for 462 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. But a receiving corps of C.J. Lewis, Jehlani Galloway, and Jaelen Gill has gone from relatively unknown commodities at the start of the season to reliable playmakers.

Since catching one pass for 15 yards in his first career start in the season opener against Duke, Lewis has caught eight passes for 146 yards and one touchdown. Galloway had a breakout performance in the loss last week to Virginia Tech, with four catches for 68 yards. Gill, who transferred from Ohio State, caught six passes for 104 yards against the Hokies.

“I think you’re starting to see some of the younger guys grow because they’re getting experience,” Hafley said. “You look at Jehlani and the steps that he’s taken and C.J., those guys deserve a lot of credit, and are getting some more playing time because of the injury.”

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec (right) has used his blend of size, strength, and speed to extend plays by escaping the pocket and looking to make a play downfield. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jurkovec is enjoying one of the best starts by a BC quarterback in school history, throwing for 1,526 yards over his first five games. He is the first BC quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards in four games in a season since Matt Ryan in 2007. Along the way, he’s spread the ball to 10 targets, never locking in on one receiver and, as a result, never allowing defenses to develop any tendencies.

“I love it, because it’s just so many different variables,” Jurkovec said. “We can line up anybody anywhere, really, and it’s not just set. You can’t really plan for one guy being in one position because of how much we’ve been mixing it up.”

Watching his receivers adapt on the fly, Jurkovec understands the adjustment has come with its challenges.

“I think it is hard on the receivers,” Jurkovec said. “And it has been a learning curve because of how many different positions and formations they have to learn. But now I feel like we’re really clicking. And they know the whole offense, the whole scheme, much better than just memorizing one position’s plays.”

Gill can attest to how difficult it can be to process of the Eagles playbook. When he initially transferred from Ohio State, the plan was to play slot receiver and possibly return to his natural position at running back. When White went down, those plans changed. Just as he was getting his footing in the slot, he had to learn the routes for the “X” receiver on the right side.

“It was a lot at first,” he said. “I was struggling a little bit in camp and practice and stuff like that. But as time went on, and Game 1 started to approach, it really started to click. I’d say now, I have a really good understanding of the playbook. So once you have a better understanding of things like that, that’s when you can really go.”

The strides the Eagles passing game has made this season can be attributed to adaptabiity as as much as talent and coaching.

“Kobay was the best receiver,” Jurkovec said. “He was our most productive, best catcher all-around last year, so we expected him to be our top guy. But whenever he went down, it just gave everybody else an opportunity to step up.

“And since then, I think a lot of the receivers have stepped up. That whole room really, every time they get their chance, they’re stepping up and you can see everybody’s getting better, week by week.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.