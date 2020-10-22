Will Schiffer keeps Nauset boys’ soccer team unbeaten

In a 6-0 start to what will be a pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Nauset has outscored Cape & Islands foes 33-0. The run continued on Thursday night, when the Warriors recorded a 3-0 shutout at Dennis-Yarmouth. Junior Will Schiffer notched two of those three, cementing himself as the Warriors’ top attacker.

A juggernaut from start to finish, the Warriors finished with a plus-107 scoring differential in a 23-0 season, not yielding a goal until the Division 2 state final, a 2-1 win over Masconomet Regional.

In the not-so-distant past is the 2016 Nauset boys’ soccer team.

Through six games, he’s scored 10 goals, nearly a third of the entire team’s total.

Advertisement

“[Will is] just getting better every day,” said coach John McCully, who guided Nauset to the 2016 state title and another in 2018.

“He has got great movement off the ball and puts himself in a great position to score goals. He’s aggressive — he follows in everybody’s shots, so he’s always in the right place at the right time.”

But, as the saying goes, the best offense is a good defense, and McCully credits his team’s organization behind the ball with its success. His defensive unit, highlighted by senior captain Ethan Boyles at center back and Benny LaBranche at defensive midfield, works in perfect harmony, game after game, shutout after shutout.

“I think the important thing is just being organized,” McCully said. “Always have a plan — what are you going to do if the ball gets played here and here.”

What he described as a “stingy” defense is shaping up to be nothing less than a brick wall, and with it comes a great shot at yet another league title.

Carver 4, Mashpee 3 — Ryan Vincent tied the match with 45 seconds left before senior Cam Besbgai scored the winner off a rebound with 15 seconds to lift the Crusaders (4-2) to the South Shore League win.

Advertisement

Hull 5, East Bridgewater 3 — Senior Luke Prestia recorded a hat trick and junior Sean Marios added two more for the Pirates (3-2) in a South Shore League win over the Vikings (1-5).

Weymouth 5, Milton 0 — Junior forward Caio Soares netted four goals for host Weymouth in the Bay State Conference victory.

Boys’ cross-country

Plymouth North 19, Silver Lake 44 — North placed six runners in the top seven for the Patriot League victory.

Weymouth 27, Milton 29 — Sophomore David Manfredi and junior Kenny Glavin went 1-2 for the Wildcats in the Bay State Conference win. Manfredi finished the 2.49-mile course in 13:07, with Glavin following closely behind at 13:29.

Girls’ cross-country

Hamilton-Wenham 15, Georgetown 50 — Completing the 3.1-mile course in 20:19, junior Ava Cote paced the Generals to the Cape Ann win.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 4, Austin Prep 0 — Grace Morey recorded two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Crusaders (3-2-1) to the Catholic Central win.

Franklin 6, Taunton 0 — Amanda Lewandowski netted a hat trick for the Panthers (6-0) in the Hockomock League road win.

Hanover 3, Scituate 0 — Seniors Katherine Bernard, Anna Pedeschi, and Holly Willis scored for the hosts (5-2) in the Patriot League win.

Oliver Ames 2, Sharon 0 — Haley Gilman and Erin Cottam netted first-quarter goals to help the Tigers (5-0-1) earn the Hockomock League road win.

Advertisement

Plymouth North 3, Silver Lake 2 — Sophomore Maeve Campbell, senior captain Kolbe Shannon, and junior Caroline Egan each scored in the second quarter for the visiting Eagles (5-0-1) in the Patriot League win.

Boys’ golf

Archbishop Williams 168, Arlington Catholic 122 — Jake LaMonica led the Cougars to the Catholic Central win with an even-par 36 at Braintree Municipal Golf Course.

Hopkinton 216, Ashland 240 — Ryan Lundy and Jake Petruney each fired even-par 33s to pace the Hillers to the Tri-Valley League win at Pincecrest Golf Club. Twins Kysar and Keira Joshi carded 36s for Ashland.

Marblehead 50, Peabody 22 — Siblings Ben (senior) and Matt Weed (sophomore) finished as co-medalists with a pair of 36s for the Magicians (5-2) in the Northeastern Conference win at Tedesco Country Club.

Newburyport 165, Rockport 120 — Colin Richmond (31 points), Sam Lyman (27), and Cam Collette (26) paced the Clippers to the Cape Ann win at Rockport Club and a 10-0 regular-season finish. Will (24) and Jack (23) Cahill paced the Vikings (8-3).

Oliver Ames 169, Sharon 175 — Senior Kosta Spiliakos helped the Tigers (8-1) capture the Hockomock League road win at The Cape Club of Sharon with a 3-over-par 39.

St. Mary’s 262, Central Catholic 280 — Seniors Luke Smith (2-over-par 38) and Peter Pagliuca (39) paced the Spartans (4-8) to the nonleague win at Atkinson Country Club.

Xaverian 215, BC High 228 — Senior co-captains Eric Boulger and Joey Lenane each fired 3-under-par 33s at Brookmeadow Country Club to lead the Hawks (7-3) to the Catholic Conference win in their regular-season finale.

Advertisement

Girls’ soccer

Abington 3, South Shore Christian 0 — Catherine Weafer, Ellie Lindo, and Rylee Deminico scored for the Green Wave (3-4) in the nonleague win.

Nauset 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Olivia Avellar netted both goals and Brady Deschamps recorded her fifth shutout of the season in net for the host Warriors (5-0-1) in the Cape & Islands win.

Norwell 2, Cohasset 1 — Junior Ellie Phillips notched both Clipper goals in the South Shore League win over Cohasset.