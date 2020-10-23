The more-muted Trump onstage in Nashville isn’t the one TV viewers are going to remember

Given Trump’s spree of self-sabotage, Biden’s task Thursday night in their second and final nationally televised matchup was to avoid any blunders large enough to jeopardize his lead in the polls. Trump’s task was to . . . not be Donald Trump.

I’m guessing that whoever is in charge of Joe Biden’s opposition research team knows that feeling, because Donald Trump has spent the last few weeks gift-wrapping oppo material for the Biden campaign. All the Biden camp has needed to do is turn on the news.

Remember those TV commercials with a Maytag repairman morosely sitting next to a phone that never rang, describing himself as “the loneliest guy in town” because he had absolutely nothing to do?

For a while, the president sort of succeeded at that, but his trademark nastiness soon began pushing through the surface. It was like watching an actor known for playing the heavy trying on the role of a reasonable chap, then ultimately surrendering to his usual impulses and mannerisms. When, for example, Biden attempted to evoke the struggles of middle-class families by painting a picture of them “sitting at the kitchen table” while making difficult economic decisions, Trump sneered: “The family, around the table, everything. Just the typical politician when I see that.” Perhaps not the most astute comeback for a president who has been criticized for lacking empathy.

Still, Trump’s volume was generally lower and his manner more restrained than during his first debate/shouting match with Biden. It could scarcely not be. But the president did not solve his bigger problem: namely, that television never forgets.

Presidential debates take place in a context; there is a before and an after. While they rivet the country’s attention, debates are ultimately points on a continuum, and it’s impossible to wash away what precedes or follows them. The medium of television functions as a kind of archive for our collective cultural memory, harvesting and storing images and soundbites and fleeting moments that can later be retrieved — and that TV archive is stuffed to the gills with damaging images of Donald Trump.

It would take a much better debate performance than the one he delivered Thursday night to erase those images, because Trump’s demeanor in recent weeks has increasingly resembled that of news anchor Howard Beale, “The Mad Prophet of the Airwaves,” from “Network,” the 1976 film. It may be instructive to remember that Beale was able to surf the generalized national anger for a while, but then his act got old and his ratings began to plummet. Not so incidentally, Trump drew lower ratings for his town hall on NBC last week than Biden got at the same time on ABC.

Now, the belief in liberal Democratic circles that Trump would be unmade by the medium that made him — television — has been proven wrong time and again. But this year, it just might be proven right. There were so many televisual Trumps crowding into the mind’s eye (and ear) on Thursday night that it was sometimes hard to concentrate on the one standing on that stage in Nashville.

The Trump whom we’ve seen presiding over super-spreader events, also known as rallies, in the middle of a deadly global pandemic while mocking the wearing of masks. The Trump whom we saw waving to a crowd during a car ride outside Walter Reed hospital he insisted on taking while infectious with his own case of coronavirus, putting his own Secret Service agents in jeopardy. The Trump whom we’ve heard going out of his way to undermine public confidence with derisive comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose expertise on infectious disease is being relied upon by an anxious nation.

The Trump whom we saw holding a Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House: few masks, little social distancing. The Trump whom we saw insulting the residents of swing-state Pennsylvania, breezily informing a crowd this week that before the “plague” hit, “I wasn’t coming to Erie. I mean, I have to be honest. There’s no way I was coming.” The Trump whose noxious, bullying performance in the Sept. 29 debate suggested he believes the rules do not apply to him, surely making some viewers think: If this is how he behaves when he needs to earn our vote, how will he behave if he wins a second term and all constraints are off?

All these TV images and more, delivered just in time for the campaign’s closing stretch, have been added to an already voluminous video stockpile. When Biden on Thursday night cited the televised press conference at which Trump suggested the “injection” of a “disinfectant” might be a deterrent to the coronavirus, Trump said: “I was kidding on that.” That doubtless prompted many viewers to think: That’s your defense? That you were “kidding” in the middle of a pandemic that has now claimed more than 222,000 American lives?

The Lincoln Project, a political action committee of Never-Trumpers who have worked on numerous Republican campaigns, has just released an ad featuring Trump’s astonishing admission earlier this year to a crowd about the coronavirus: “When you do testing to that extent, you’re gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.' ”

At a minimum, the face-off in Nashville restored one’s faith that it’s still possible to have a somewhat coherent debate, even with a loose cannon like Trump onstage. No-nonsense moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News was far more effective than Chris Wallace of Fox News, who was bulldozed by Trump in the wretchedly unwatchable first debate, or vice presidential debate moderator Susan Page of USA Today, who was unable to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from talking beyond his allotted time limits.

Crucially, the format had been changed so that one of the candidates was muted as the other spent two minutes responding to questions from Welker, who firmly enforced the time limits with “OK, President Trump, thank you. We do need to move on” or “Vice President Biden, two minutes to you, uninterrupted.” Welker smartly kept the topics to a manageable six (the coronavirus, national security, race relations, leadership, “American families,” and climate change).

Like Super Bowls, debates are often more interesting to talk about than to watch. But nothing that happens in the pregame or the postgame counts toward the final score of the Super Bowl. The same is not true of politics, as Trump may be about to learn. There will be more TV moments to add to the archive in the next 12 days, and there will be no moderator, no mute button, to keep Trump from being Trump.

