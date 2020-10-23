Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert to provide comic relief on election night

Many late-night hosts have live election-night specials these days, but “The Daily Show” was doing it first, back in 2000. This year, the tradition will continue as Trevor Noah hosts “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again),” Nov. 3 at at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Stephen Colbert is also planning to go live on election night, but not on his CBS “Late Show,” since the network will be covering election developments. His special, like his 2016 election special, will be on CBS corporate relative Showtime, and therefore commercial-free. The title: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.” It will start at 11 p.m.