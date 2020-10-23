Boston Beer Co.’s stock soars past $1,000 mark as consumers stock up on hard seltzer

The company’s success is now tied directly to the rise of its hard seltzer brand, Truly. What about the beer? Samuel Adams and Dogfish Head are suffering amid sluggish sales at restaurants and bars due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Koch, the company’s founder and chairman, expects consumers' interest in drinking away from home won’t recover until 2022, at the earliest.

Boston Beer’s shares surged nearly 15 percent to soar past the $1,000 mark for the first time on Friday, after the South Boston-based brewer reported better-than-expected earnings , as well as strong forecasts for the rest of the year and 2021. Revenue for the quarter rose 30 percent to $493 million, compared to the same time a year ago.

Maybe Jim Koch should think about renaming his business the Boston Seltzer Co.

Meanwhile, Truly and the No. 1 hard seltzer, Mark Anthony Brands-owned White Claw, continue to hold onto 75 percent of the fast-growing seltzer market, even as new rivals arrive in a steady stream, Boston Beer chief executive Dave Burwick said.

“We are going to fight, like, until the end to make sure we are a very strong number two, or ideally, number one,” Burwick said on a conference call with analysts. “[But] it’s going to be another food fight in 2021.”

The company’s shipments to distributors rose 30.5 percent in the third quarter, year over year, while depletions from distributors of Boston Beer products rose 36 percent. Now, both key measures are projected to grow by at least 37 percent for the full year, compared to at least 27 percent in the prior estimate. Next year? Another 35 percent-plus. The exact amount of these increases depends heavily on how well Boston Beer’s production facilities can keep up with demand — and, to some extent, the country’s stretched-to-the-limit can supplies.

“The difference next year to me is, I feel like we’re going to be growing across the entire portfolio,” Burwick said. “We’ll continue some very significant growth in hard seltzer, but we are going to have contributors coming from every direction.”

Meanwhile, Burwick noted that the company’s sales through restaurants and bars will be down some 15 percent in the second half of the year, though executives at Boston Beer have seen signs of stability in recent weeks.

For investors in this stock, the good cheer continues: At nearly $1,050 per share, the price is now more than double what it was when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March. A few analysts see even more room to grow: Evercore ISI’s Eric Serotta just raised his price target to $1,200, while Vivien Azer at Cowen sees $1,250 as a real possibility.

This represents a marked turnaround from two-and-a-half years ago, when revenue flattened amid sagging sales of the company’s flagship Sam Adams brand. Back in 2018, the big concern was the competition from the teeming multitude of smaller craft brewers. Many of them now find themselves struggling amid COVID-19-related restrictions.

Boston Beer doesn’t break out sales figures for its individual brands, but it’s clear Truly is driving the momentum as stuck-at-home consumers stock up on hard seltzer. In particular, Burwick said Truly Lemonade has led the way this year. Hopes are high at Boston Beer for a 100-calorie seltzer drink to be launched in early 2021, Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer.

Koch also talked up the 2021 national rollout of a nonalcoholic Sam Adams beer, dubbed “Just the Haze,” that he pledges will be as good as an alcoholic IPA.

“It’s just part of our culture and part of what we wake up to do every morning is to find new unmet consumer needs or new brands, new products, and to drive growth in the existing products that we have,” Koch said. “For us, not to be growing significantly is an unusual and very uncomfortable state.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.