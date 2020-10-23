Foghorn Therapeutics raises $120 million in IPO

Foghorn is developing treatments that target the chromatin regulatory system. That system regulates which genes in the DNA of cells are expressed to make a protein, at a specific time and in a certain order. The company compares its approach — which it calls the “Gene Traffic Control” platform — to air traffic control at an airport.

The biotech on Thursday said it would offer 7.5 million shares at $16 apiece, the midpoint of its expected range of $15 to $17. The stock is trading under the ticker FHTX.

Stock in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. was up about 14 percent Friday morning in its first day of trading on the Nasdaq exchange, after the Cambridge biotech startup raised $120 million in its initial public offering.

The company says on its website that unlike other approaches, which aim to edit genes once they are expressed, its method would “alter what our DNA has in store for us — and rewrite destiny for millions of people living with disease.”

The company does not have any medicines in clinical trials yet. But Foghorn has 10 therapies in development that would target cancer, and it expects to file paperwork with the US Food and Drug Administration for its first trial on humans later this year.

In July, Foghorn announced a collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Merck for one of its cancer programs.

Foghorn was spun out of Flagship Pioneering’s startup incubator in 2015. Flagship is one of the biggest life sciences venture firms in the Boston area, and in 2018 it committed $50 million to Foghorn.

Foghorn was founded by Cigall Kadoch, who is affiliated with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute; Dr. Douglas Cole, of Flagship Pioneering; and Dr. Gerald Crabtree, of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University.

The company’s chief executive is Adrian Gottschalk, who previously served as the senior vice president and neurodegeneration therapeutic area head at Biogen Inc. in Cambridge.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.