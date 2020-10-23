Trump hasn’t met with virus task force in months, Fauci says

(Bloomberg) -- It’s been “several months” since President Donald Trump met with the White House coronavirus task force, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, who’s faced repeated criticism from the president.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told MSNBC on Friday that the task force now meets about once a week, versus its daily gatherings early in the pandemic. The team also holds a regular call with governors, and its medical experts meet virtually as well, Fauci said.

But Fauci said it had been “a while” since he’d spoken with Trump directly about Covid strategy, and that the president is instead relying on the advice of Scott Atlas, who has expressed skepticism about the benefit of wearing masks, urged the reopening of the country, and said it’s preferable for young, healthy people to be exposed to the virus.