Who won the debate? By at least one measure, it was moderator Kristen Welker

TVision, a tech company with offices in Boston and New York, gleaned that insight and several others from a panel of 5,000 households that have agreed to use technology that monitors whether they are looking at the screen while the TV is on. When people are talking, walking around, or looking at their phones when the screen is on, TVision concludes that they’re not paying as close attention.

But it turns out that neither candidate was the most closely watched person on the screen; that honor went to debate moderator Kristen Welker.

Viewers of Thursday’s presidential debate were paying slightly more attention to Joe Biden than President Trump, according to an analysis by a startup out of MIT that monitors people’s engagement while watching TV.

The company said the debate was one of the week’s most-watched events on television among the households that participate in its panel.

Though the differences were slight, Welker’s advantage in holding viewers' attention may have been partially because her questions were much briefer than Trump’s and Biden’s answers and their rebuttals to one another. But TVision chief executive Yan Liu said viewers may also have been particularly interested in her performance.

Trump had insulted and criticized Welker in advance of the event, part of a broader pattern in which he has attempted to cast the debate process as unfair to him. The NBC News correspondent’s handling of the debate wound up winning a largely positive response.

“It’s a tough job, and I think there was a lot of expectation on both sides: How’s she going to do?” Liu said.

The dynamic between the two candidates was something of a reversal from last week’s dueling town halls on different networks. During those events, TVision found that the viewers who watched Trump were paying slightly closer attention than those who watched Biden — though the former vice president’s event came out on top in preliminary conventional TV ratings.

Liu said it’s not necessarily good for the candidate who gets the most attention. The company’s product, which is often used to evaluate the reach of commercials, does not try to discern whether people approved of what they saw.

“Typically when we see high attention, it means that the audience is interested in that particular content,” he said. But he added that a high reading “can mean that they don’t like something.”

Early polling on the debate indicates that voters perceived Biden to be the winner.

TVision also tracked the issues that made people watch, and the demographics and location of who was paying attention. That could say something about whether the debate increased the candidates' appeal among specific groups.

“While [viewers in] battleground states were consistently paying the most attention, the issues fell mostly along party lines — traditionally Republican states paying more attention to the segments covering security and economic issues (national security, relief bill, minimum wage) while traditionally Democratic states paying more attention to social issues (coronavirus, healthcare, immigration, race, climate change and leadership),” TVision wrote in a report summarizing its findings from Thursday.

