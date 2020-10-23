Five things to do online and in person, Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Norman Rockwell’s legendary paintings that immortalized FDR’s famous Four Freedoms speech during World War II are on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum’s Imagining Freedom exhibit, which runs through January 17. Timed-entry tickets are $20 for adults; free for children under 18. nrm.org

Through Saturday

Autumnal Celebration

Go on a moonlit owl prowl and carve pumpkins during Mass-Audubon’s Fall Fest, a weeklong series of in-person and virtual events at area nature preserves, including Drumlin Farm, which will be open for free Friday (reservations required). Prices vary; reserve your spot at massaudubon.org.

Thursday

History Illuminated

A new art installation features 30 beautifully decorated Chinese lanterns hanging above Chin Park on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway. During Lighting the Way: Exploring “Lantern Stories” in Boston’s Chinatown, Taiwanese artist Yu-Wen Wu will discuss how the lanterns symbolize the fraught history of Chinese immigration in America. The virtual talk starts at 7 p.m. Free. rosekennedygreenway.org

Thursday and Saturday

Frightful Figures

Cast spooky shadows beneath the harvest moon during Halloween at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. Explore the park as the sun sets and complete a series of ghoulish activities. Costumes are encouraged, and treats are provided. 5 p.m. $35 per family. thetrustees.org

Saturday

Strings on Stream

Tune in as Hugh Wolff conducts the New England Conservatory Philharmonia, performing works by Julius Eastman, Aaron Copland, and Béla Bartók live from Jordan Hall and streamed virtually. Enjoy Eastman’s powerful “The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc,” written for 10 cellos. Free. 7:30 p.m. necmusic.edu

_______________________________

