fb-pixel
On the Block

Homes for sale in the Witch City

As Halloween approaches, we look at homes on the market in spooky Salem.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated October 23, 2020, 25 minutes ago
49 Warren Street, Unit 49B, Salem.
49 Warren Street, Unit 49B, Salem.handout

$440,000

49 WARREN STREET, UNIT 49B / SALEM

SQUARE FEET 1,275

CONDO FEE $239 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $348,000 in 2016

PROS Located near downtown Salem in the McIntire Historic District, this two-story town house with hardwood floors is flooded with sunlight. Step through the mudroom into a living room with curved glass bay windows. Through the dining room, and past a small bedroom or office, the updated kitchen features stainless appliances, an island, and pantry with overhead pot rack. Off the kitchen, there’s a newer bath, larger bedroom, and stairs leading down to a shared backyard and patio. The top floor is devoted to the main bedroom, which includes a sleeping alcove, bathroom with laundry, and a small walk-in closet. CONS No off-street parking.

Advertisement

Ryan Guilmartin, Pivot Properties, 978-712-9795, ryanguilmartin.com

1 Collins Street, Salem.
1 Collins Street, Salem.Handout

$695,000

1 COLLINS STREET / SALEM

SQUARE FEET 1,910

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $342,500 in 2012

PROS This 1870 Victorian across from Collins Cove Beach has wood floors and two levels of decks overlooking the water. The living room off the entryway pairs a gas fireplace with ocean views. Past an older bath, a large family room with built-in shelves leads to the dining room. The kitchen in back has stainless appliances, granite counters, and sliders to the deck. The stairway is brightened by two skylights and a Juliet window that opens from the upstairs hall. A bath with laundry serves all four upstairs bedrooms, including one with sliders to the upper deck. Outside, there’s a small lawn-free yard and garage. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Betsy Merry, Merry Fox Realty, 508-641-6241, merryfoxrealty.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.