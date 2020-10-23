Homes for sale in the Witch City

CONDO FEE $239 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $348,000 in 2016

PROS Located near downtown Salem in the McIntire Historic District, this two-story town house with hardwood floors is flooded with sunlight. Step through the mudroom into a living room with curved glass bay windows. Through the dining room, and past a small bedroom or office, the updated kitchen features stainless appliances, an island, and pantry with overhead pot rack. Off the kitchen, there’s a newer bath, larger bedroom, and stairs leading down to a shared backyard and patio. The top floor is devoted to the main bedroom, which includes a sleeping alcove, bathroom with laundry, and a small walk-in closet. CONS No off-street parking.

Ryan Guilmartin, Pivot Properties, 978-712-9795, ryanguilmartin.com

1 Collins Street, Salem. Handout

$695,000

1 COLLINS STREET / SALEM

SQUARE FEET 1,910

LOT SIZE 0.08 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $342,500 in 2012

PROS This 1870 Victorian across from Collins Cove Beach has wood floors and two levels of decks overlooking the water. The living room off the entryway pairs a gas fireplace with ocean views. Past an older bath, a large family room with built-in shelves leads to the dining room. The kitchen in back has stainless appliances, granite counters, and sliders to the deck. The stairway is brightened by two skylights and a Juliet window that opens from the upstairs hall. A bath with laundry serves all four upstairs bedrooms, including one with sliders to the upper deck. Outside, there’s a small lawn-free yard and garage. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Betsy Merry, Merry Fox Realty, 508-641-6241, merryfoxrealty.com

