Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

The Perspective by Mali Obomsawin (“When Patriotism Is Propaganda: A Wabanaki Insight,” September 20) is profoundly insightful and should be required reading in schools. I have put it aside to show my 12-year-old grandson, who is half Maori and descended from a people who were also victims of systemic land theft and injustices aimed at eradicating their culture. My hope is that he will see the lies that the so-called American dream is built on, and work toward “collective remembering” as he goes forth to build a better world founded on appreciation and respect for the gifts of all cultures. As a 70-year-old white woman, I mourn my years of ignorance and my heart hurts for the sins of my ancestors.

Linda Fialkoff, Littleton

Excellent article on Wabanaki insights. I would encourage the Globe to offer a follow-up expanding on solutions, particularly a look at laws with deeply rooted systemic racism that need to be changed, from zoning, voting, and education to the criminal justice system.

Nick Page, Melrose

Some of us thought it was only African Americans who suffered severe racism, and now to read that Native Americans have also suffered from similar ills. The Wabanaki author is a brave person to publicly bring this to our attention.

Barbara Ingle, Sarasota, Florida

Columbus Day is our only national holiday that honors a foreigner who never set foot on our land and whose men tortured, murdered, and enslaved thousands of Native human beings. I am glad to say that the town where I live was the first in New Hampshire to instead celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, as do several states and communities throughout the United States. As a white person, and thanks to people like Obomsawin, I have learned how “ignorance protects us from shame, and denial bars us from problem-solving.”

The Rev. Neal W. Ferris, Durham, New Hampshire

Design Concerns

I opened up this Sunday’s Globe Magazine with a glimmer of hope that I might see a range of homes and interior design ideas, only to see gorgeous homes from the communities of Winchester, Sherborn, and Milton (Your Home, September 20). Design ideas included a custom glass installation, a compact indoor pool, and custom upholstery. It is clear the “Your” in “Your Home” refers to homeowners on the upper end of the socioeconomic pyramid who can afford high-end real estate. It would be amazing to open this issue and see innovative and less expensive interior design concepts showcased in more economically diverse communities.

Susan Orr-Lynch, Salem

Focus on Evictions

Under current economic circumstances, I feel uneasy about the inclusion of articles typically in the magazine which feature lavish home renovations that most readers cannot afford. The September 27 issue highlighted that dichotomy with the excellent Perspective column about evictions, which I imagine is more rooted in the “real world” for the majority of the magazine’s readership. Please try to be more sensitive to the issues facing most of us by not featuring these projects that engender feelings of tone-deafness.

Jason Cohen, Watertown

Ballot Memories

This Connections piece (“Voting in the Family Garage,” September 20) reminded me that our front porch in rural North Carolina served as a voter registration site in the 1950s. My grandfather sat out on the porch in a rocking chair with the voter registration book on a table. Folks stopped by to register to vote, and of course visit.

Julianne Mehegan, Hingham

Writer Barbara Elfman reminded me of the time when I worked at the polls in Abington before moving to Maine. A woman came to vote in a primary election, not realizing she had to choose which party’s ballot she wanted when she checked in. As she tried to decide, the line behind her grew longer. Finally she said, “I want to vote for the short fat guy who collects the money at church, but I don’t know which ballot he is on.” I happened to know who she was referring to, so I gave her the ballot with his name on it. The woman standing behind her stepped up and said, “Only in America can you go to the polls and say you want to vote for the short fat guy at church and receive the correct ballot!”

Kathleen Corcoran, York, Maine

