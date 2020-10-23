COVID-19 outbreak at Chelmsford nursing facility leaves 5 dead; state rapid response team in place since Oct. 9

Schwartz declined further questions and referred to a posting on the facility’s website that is signed by Schwartz and the administration.

In a brief telephone interview Friday afternoon, Sunny Acres Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center administrator Jeff Schwartz said the five residents died between Oct. 15 and Thursday. He added that the facility has now “cleared its isolation period.”

Five residents of a Chelmsford nursing home have died since Oct. 15 in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak, and a state rapid response team has been in place since Oct. 9, according to the facility administrator and the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

“During recent routine Covid-19 surveillance testing conducted in late September - it was indicated that several residents had tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, it has proved impossible to keep this rapidly spreading and highly contagious virus out of this center."

The Chelmsford Board of Health did not immediately return requests for comment from the Globe on Friday. But the board told Boston 25 News that 47 residents and 17 staff members at Sunny Acres have recently tested positive for the virus.

The statement said Sunny Acres has conducted more than 1,600 PCR tests on residents and staff and had not reported a positive test result for 15 weeks, until this September.

“We are following all State and CDC guidelines to try to protect our residents and staff,” the statement reads. “All family members receive routine updates on their family member situation, and Administration staff have provided operational communication to families and staff as the situation unfolds.”

According to an Executive Office of Health and Human Services spokesperson, the state sent a rapid COVID response team to the Chelmsford facility on Oct. 9, and the team remains on site helping the operators work toward preventing further spread of the disease. Two shipments of PPE from the state’s stockpile have also been delivered to the facility in recent weeks.

According to Schwartz, the facility has completed its 14-day period of isolation.

“The good news is that many of our residents have moved past their 14 day isolation period, and on the road to recovery,” he wrote “We are monitoring their progress very closely.”

Schwartz also applauded “our courageous staff for their commitment and dedication in providing the highest quality of care to all our residents during a very challenging and difficult period. They are true HEROES. We also want to thank our families for their support.”

Chelmsford is one of 77 cities and towns in Massachusetts designated high risk in this week’s data, meaning they have had a daily average of more than 8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, the Department of Public Health reported. There were 63 communities in the red zone in last week’s report, up from 40 the week before. The statewide average remained in the red zone, as well.









