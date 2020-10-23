Crisp fall weather returns this weekend

This easygoing weather not going to last. Even as winters become warmer, we won’t miss out on frigid days altogether. Unusually mild air is on the southern side of a sharp jet stream here in the lower 48, and we may experience another 70-degree day this weekend.

Walking the dog Friday morning was pretty easy, with temperatures in the upper 50s and sunshine developing as dry air filtered in from the east. There hasn’t even been a hint of that crisp fall feeling around over the past couple of days, with dew points in the 50s and 60s giving us perhaps the final taste of summer-like air for a while.

At the same time, on the cold, northern side of this upper level flow, across the northern Rockies temperatures Friday will fall into the single digits, with wind and blowing snow. It’s full of winter for Montana.

Wind chill well below zero is in the forecast for much of Montana. NOAA

Changes are coming here as well, but don’t worry, no snow. After a mild Friday a cold front will approach Saturday. This frontal system has very little, if any, precipitation with it, but will change the air mass. We’ll still enjoy the warm side of things Saturday and temperatures will likely approach 70 degrees.

Highs will reach the 65-70 degree range on Saturday before turning colder Sunday. NOAA

As the front slips offshore Saturday night, a colder Canadian air mass arrives. This creates a noticeably different day for Sunday. First of all, we will be rid of the low clouds and fog that have plagued the area on several mornings this week. This means a bright, crisp start to the day. Temperatures will be seasonably cold in the 30s as we start Sunday morning.

Temperatures will struggle towards 50 degrees on Sunday afternoon. NOAA

There won’t be much wind on Sunday, and if you’re in the sunshine it will be tolerable, but readings in the shade will be in the 40s most of the day; it’s going to feel quite chilly. I think that the leaves will dry out from the moisture we’ve had over the past few days, so it will actually be a good raking day with the lack of wind.

A couple of weather systems will move through New England from Monday through very early Wednesday. While it doesn’t look like we will see as much rain as we did last week, there is the opportunity for some showers Monday night and again Tuesday night.

Although it will be damp I don’t expect a washout nor do I think there’s going to be any significantly cold air for a while. Some of the longer-range forecasts are predicting a chill here for Halloween and into early November with below-average temperatures. That’s a ways out so lets enjoy the weekend and think about next week’s forecast as it gets closer.