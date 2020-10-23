Face coverings required at this year’s White House Halloween celebration on Sunday

In a statement from the office of First Lady Melania Trump, the White House said the administration’s fourth annual Halloween bash will feature “a vibrant display of bright-colored leaves that will envelop the South Portico columns in various shades of autumn. An array of chrysanthemums will also cascade down the East and West staircases, presenting subtle highlights of nature’s beauty and will be intermixed with festive pumpkins waiting to greet an audience of costumed trick-or-treaters.”

Face coverings are required for the annual Halloween festivities at the White House scheduled for Sunday afternoon, officials said Friday.

According to the statement, gates will open to frontline workers, military families, and schoolchildren accompanied by parents from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The White House noted that “[e]xtra precautions” will be implemented to protect public safety.

They include limiting guest capacity and extending hours; requiring all guests aged 2 and over to wear face coverings and practice social distancing; requiring all staffers to wear face coverings and wear gloves while passing out candy; making hand sanitizer widely available; and having each department adopt a “no-touch approach” when “distributing their product.”

President Trump and the first lady will greet trick-or-treaters, the statement said, and NASA’s chipping in as well to ensure the gathering’s a real blast.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will have space-related items for kids to observe, as well as a display of an inflatable rocket,” the White House said. “Children will be able to wave hello to Smokey the Bear from the Department of Agriculture and stop by the Department of Interior station for a Junior Ranger badge and paper ranger hat.”

The labor and education departments will offer photo opportunities in front of backdrops “specific to their agencies,” the statement said, and the Transportation Department will send kids home with paper planes.

Advertisement

“The United States Air Force Strolling Strings will provide an array of traditional Halloween songs and modern tunes for the festivities,” the White House said.

The heightened precautions for the celebration come after a crowded Sept. 26 Rose Garden event — where many guests mingled freely and didn’t wear masks — was linked to a number of COVID-19 infections.

President Trump had introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the Sept. 26 event as his Supreme Court nominee, and days later announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus; the first lady also tested positive, as did the couple’s teenage son, Barron.

The first lady said Oct. 14 that she and the president and Barron had since tested negative.

While she and the president will be on hand for the Halloween fun, the first lady hasn’t always been full of holiday spirit. On Oct. 2, CNN broadcast secretly recorded tapes that in 2018 captured the first lady disparaging Christmas decorations at the White House.

"I’m working ... my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a [expletive] about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” Melania Trump said on the tape.

She continued, according to the CNN report, “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a [expletive] break. Were they saying anything when Obama did that?”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.