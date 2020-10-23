Fatal shooting at Brockton Super 8 Motel

State Police also went to the site of the shooting after authorities received “several 911 calls for reports of shots fired at the Super 8 Motel,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said on Twitter.

Brockton police received a report of a shooting at the motel at 385 Westgate Drive at 6:21 p.m., according to statement from police spokesman Darren Duarte.

A man was fatally shot at the Super 8 Motel in Brockton Friday evening, authorities said.

Brockton Emergency Medical Services found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, Cruz and Duarte said.

Brockton police and State Police assigned to Cruz’s office are investigating , authorities said.

A man who identified himself as the owner of the motel said, “No comment.” He did not give his name.

No further information was available late Friday night.

