Four people shot in Dorchester Thursday night

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 23, 2020, 38 minutes ago

Four people were shot Thursday night in Dorchester and all four were reported to have sustained non-life threatening wounds, Boston police said Friday.

The incident took place around 10:52 p.m. in the 200 block of Columbia Road when police received 911 calls of shots being fired along with Shotspotter activation, Officer James Moscia, a department spokesman said Friday.

The four people were hospitalized for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, he said.

No arrests were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.


