Four people shot in Dorchester Thursday night

Four people were shot Thursday night in Dorchester and all four were reported to have sustained non-life threatening wounds, Boston police said Friday.

The incident took place around 10:52 p.m. in the 200 block of Columbia Road when police received 911 calls of shots being fired along with Shotspotter activation, Officer James Moscia, a department spokesman said Friday.

The four people were hospitalized for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, he said.