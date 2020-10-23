Lynn resident from Guatemala allowed by ICE to remain in US after dispute with landlord

Less than two hours after Robelio Gonzalez walked inside, he was allowed to leave the facility with a GPS bracelet and told to return in six months, immigration lawyer Susan Church said.

Participants held signs with messages including “Side with love. Keep families together,” and “Immigrants are welcome in Lynn.”

About two dozen supporters accompanied an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Burlington on Friday, demanding he not be deported and instead be allowed to return home to his family in Lynn, his attorney said.

Gonzalez’s future remains uncertain, Church said, but loved ones who feared he might enter the building and never return now have a reprieve.

“ICE … sent the right message to the community, which is if you speak out against somebody … we’re not going to let the person who’s abusing you take advantage of that situation,” she said. “I think it sends a larger message for victims of domestic violence, for people seeking restraining orders, for people who are victims of crimes that they can at least seek safety and seek redress.”

An ICE spokesman did not respond to a request for comment late Friday afternoon.

Earlier this month, ICE officials reportedly went to Gonzalez’s apartment to take him into custody but allowed him to remain after activists from the grassroots group Lynn United for Change rallied around him. At that time, ICE said in a statement provided to Boston.com that Gonzalez “has been removed from the U.S. on three prior occasions and was convicted of illegal reentry after deportation in 2011.”

Gonzalez was reported to ICE by his landlord after Gonzalez complained about shoddy living conditions in his Lloyd Street apartment, according to Church.

“The conditions just never got better, despite repeated requests for assistance,” she said. “There was mold, there were roaches, there were mice.”

Gonzalez’s landlord could not be reached for comment.

After the landlord allegedly began efforts to intimidate him into silence, Church contacted the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, where officials launched an investigation into the landlord’s conduct and issued a U visa certification for Gonzalez on Thursday, Healey’s office said.

According to the federal government, a U visa “can be sought by victims of certain crimes who are currently assisting or have previously assisted law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of a crime, or who are likely to be helpful in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.”

Church said the visa doesn’t guarantee that Gonzalez can remain in the United States indefinitely, “but it certainly gives him a shot at staying.”

Until last weekend, the state was under an eviction moratorium, and Healey’s staff has been watching out for “self-help evictions,” in which a landlord goes around the court system to force a tenant out, sometimes using intimidation tactics such as threatening to call ICE, the AG’s office said.

There is also an application for a criminal complaint against the landlord pending in Lynn District Court, Church said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.