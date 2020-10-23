Motorcyclist killed in Western Mass. crash

A 57-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Westhampton Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

David Foster of Huntington died at Baystate Hospital where he was taken for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the crash, State Police said Friday.

Foster was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson east on Main Road around 3:25 p.m. when he was struck by a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by a 77-year-old man from Northampton, State Police said in a press release.