Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Hyannis

A male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the airport rotary on Route 28 in Hyannis Friday night, a fire official said.

The man, who is in his 40s, was struck at 25 Falmouth Road at 10:02 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Nathan Coughlan said.

A MedFlight was called but the helicopter could not fly due to weather.