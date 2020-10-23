Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Hyannis

A male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the airport rotary on Route 28 in Hyannis Friday night, a fire official said.
The man, who is in his 40s, was struck at 25 Falmouth Road at 10:02 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Nathan Coughlan said.
A MedFlight was called but the helicopter could not fly due to weather.
The pedestrian was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance, Coughlan said.
The driver stayed at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.