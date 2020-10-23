Police identify man killed in Jamaica Plain shooting

Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday ias Augusta Carter, 45 of Jamaica Plain, officials said Friday night.
Officers responded to a shot spotter activation in the area of 950 Parker St. in Jamaica Plain at 6:51 p.m., Boston police said in a press release. When they arrived, Carter was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.
His death was the city’s 49th fatal shooting this year, compared to 31 for the same period last year, police said.
The incident is under investigation. Police on Wednesday said the shooting is not believed to be random.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463), police said.
Material from a prior Globe story was used in this report.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.