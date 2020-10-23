Trump 2020 sign hung off live power line and Wilmington police want to know - whodunnit?

"We are looking to speak with the individual who decided to hang a sign across Main Street early this morning by tying it around live electrical wires,'' the department posted on its official Twitter account early Friday.

A Trump sign was hung off live power line across a Wilmington street early Friday, and Wilmington police want to know: whodunnit?

Police wrote that the sign was too heavy for the wiring and the sign drooped into traffic on Main Street below it.

The person who installed it, police noted, took an unwise personal risk when they attached the sign to a live power line.

"Not only did they run the risk of electrocution, but the low hanging sign caused a hazard to passing motorists,'' police wrote.

Now, Wilmington police wrote, they want to know who the culprit is.





