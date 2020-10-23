Two new arrests made in fatal shooting of teenager in Stoughton

A teenager was indicted and two new arrests were made in connection with the July murder of 17-year-old Christian Vines in Stoughton, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

On Thursday a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Jaylen Wallace, 17, of Stoughton for the fatal shooting of Vines and indicted Alyssa Joyette, 19, of Brockton, and Tyleke Curry, 22, also of Stoughton on charges of being an accessory after the fact of that murder.

Indictment warrants were issued yesterday for Joyette and Curry and they were taken into custody Friday by Stoughton and State Police. Neither had been charged previously in the case, Morrissey’s office said.