In COVID-19 hotspot Revere, some teens worry about bringing the virus home, while others party

The girls were already mourning the loss of football season and all of the accompanying memories they’d never make as upperclassmen this fall. No spirit week. No senior night. No homecoming. Now, mounting coronavirus cases in Revere and across the state threaten to quash their spring memories, too.

REVERE — Vivian Le was unwinding with her friends, Yasmine El Hajjajy and Adrianna Keefe, after school Tuesday at the top of the bleachers overlooking the expansive football field at Revere High School. Below, a group of boys tossed a football in the grass while a throng of joggers loped around the brick-red track.

Advertisement

“I’m not surprised, really. You see a lot of people doing stupid things, being reckless,” said Le, 17, a senior at Revere High, about the rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly among young people whose social gatherings have been linked to the uptick. Le, a skilled a hurdler on Revere’s track team, had hoped she get the chance to race this spring. Now that seems unlikely.

“Am I upset? Like, yeah. Because I was kind of hoping we’d get a sports season," she continued. “It wasn’t something I was obsessed over. But it would have been nice.”

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker joined Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo at the city’s new drive-though testing site at Suffolk Downs with disturbing news: New COVID-19 cases in Revere, an early hotspot in the pandemic, have surged to their highest point since mid-May, And the infected are skewing younger here and elsewhere in Massachusetts.

Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 18, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health identified 1,914 cases of COVID-19 among teens and children ages 19 and younger, more than in any other age group, and at a rate of 119.5 cases per 100,000. Those figures are up from 864 cases and a rate of 53.9 cases per 100,000 in the first two weeks of September.

Advertisement

Public health experts believe young asymptomatic adults are fueling the spread of the disease through parties and other social activities.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders cited a party in nearby Everett last month, which drew about 300 people. City officials learned of another large outdoor gathering scheduled on Oct. 10 in Revere. State Police found the event’s organizers and blocked the party from taking place.

High school parties in Sudbury, Sherborn, Milton and Dedham forced some schools to delay in-person learning. A booze-fueled bash in Sudbury in September involving 50 to 60 high school students prompted local police to file charges against the parents and the teenager who hosted the event.

“Previously, other impromptu parties in isolated areas very early in the morning, including in vacant lots, have been held with hundreds of young people, not wearing masks and not social distancing in the late hours," Sudders said. “Very much the type of super-spreading event that is not only prohibited, but potentially dangerous.”

Le and her friends Keefe and El Hajjajy, also 17 and seniors at Revere High, are cautious. (As a reporter approached them for an interview, they dutifully pulled up their masks.) They usually only socialize with each other. When they meet up to escape the isolation of online learning, they stay outdoors and wear their masks. Otherwise, they chat on Discord and FaceTime.

But they know, based on their classmates' social media posts, many teenagers aren’t quite as vigilant.

Advertisement

“I know there have been parties. Not specifically in Revere, but around Revere and a lot of Revere kids go to them,” Le said. Usually, these are house parties that their classmates plan when their parents are away, the girls said, or they’re events hosted by local college students. Le recently turned down an invitation from a classmate to go to a party with students at Northeastern and Boston University.

“He tried convincing me. He was like, ‘They all get tested regularly because they’re in college,’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, but...’" she added with a giggle. "I don’t know them, so.”

“Like, why risk it?” added El Hajjajy. She and both of her parents fell ill with COVID-19 in the spring. While El Hajjajy was asymptomatic, she’s worried her parents — especially, her dad — will get sick again. "That’s what I am afraid of,” El Hajjajy said. "I don’t want to hear [my dad] complaining because he acts like he dies...He’s a bit dramatic.”

Le agreed. She’s personally not afraid of catching the disease, but she can’t the risk the health of her parents.

“For me, what happens happens," she said. "But I try to stay cautious for my family.”

Emily Kline, an adolescent psychologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said teens are less risk averse than adults and more sensitive to social norms. “If there’s a social norm that [the pandemic] is not that big of a deal, then it’s not that big of a deal,” Kline said. “It just becomes the truth.” To worried parents, she advises taking a "lighter touch approach” to discussions with their teens about their social behavior.

Advertisement

“Teens and young adults — they’re not crazy, half-formed, amoral creatures. They can make values-guided decisions and stick with them,” she said. “You have to approach them respectfully and with questions instead of blaming them for everything going wrong."

Across town, at Curtis Park, Mateo Escudero, 16, and Juelz Acevedo, 15, both sophomores at Revere High, had hopped the fence surrounding the baseball diamond to practice football drills, trying to stay in shape for the season next fall. They haven’t spoken to many of their friends since school closed in March, the boys said. They go out everyday after school to play sports, but they avoid parties. Acevedo said a friend’s grandfather just died of COVID-19.

“I usually just go outside with a mask, keep the mask on, so I don’t bring it home,” Escudero said. He thinks most of his peers are careful, “but definitely not everybody.”

“I feel like there’s a good amount though that care,” he added. "They don’t want to get sick.”

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.