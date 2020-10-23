Glad that’s over. Are these two guys the best America has to offer? And a few other thoughts on the debate

Trailing in the polls with less than two weeks before the election, Trump did what he does: He mocked, maligned, and interrupted, though not nearly as often as he did in the first debate. Still, if the Commission on Presidential Debates thought a mute button would restore order, they were mistaken. The Lincoln–Douglas debates this was not.

Mercifully, the presidential debates are over, and the second one went as many expected, with President Trump seeming to run more against Hunter Biden than his father, former vice president Joe Biden.

So what did we learn? Well, what do we ever learn when the two candidates for president spend 90 minutes talking over each other? Not a lot.

And then there’s the issue of the candidates, a couple of 70-something white men who — hear me out — may not be the best America has to offer. At a scary and uncertain time in our history, the options are a developer-turned-reality-TV-personality and a career politician. Not ideal, but here we are.

When he wasn’t busy haranguing Biden — “You’re all talk and no action, Joe” — Trump seemed to make a lot of strange faces. Was he amused? Was he indignant? Maybe it was just his skin tone, which was striking and prompted my wife to remind me that we’re out of dried apricots.

With America in the grips of the worst public health crisis in a century, a pandemic that’s killed more than 222,000 people and shattered the country’s economy, the president instead wanted to talk about Biden’s alleged ties to China and Ukraine. But it wasn’t clear what he was talking about. Was it the byzantine Hunter Biden story no one seems to understand? If so, he should have explained why those “horrible emails” are so horrible.

Biden’s best moments came in the back-and-forth about the coronavirus, when he faulted the president for saying the American people need to “learn to live with it” and get on with their lives.

“We’re learning to die with it,” Biden said. “Learn to live with it? Come on.”

The president likes to say the choice in this election is between a “Trump super-recovery” and a “Biden steep depression.” But Biden said Thursday it’s actually all about character. He pitched himself, through jumbled syntax and half-finished thoughts, as the guy with the steady hand, a lucid, level-headed leader whose word really is his bond, not just another lie.

Trump wasn’t buying it. He called Biden a “corrupt politician” and compared his family to, of all things, a Hoover.

“They’re like a vacuum cleaner sucking up money,” Trump said.

The evening’s real winner was the moderator, Kristen Welker of NBC News. She parried with the candidates effectively and cut them off when necessary.

But watching this televised free-for-all, I did wonder about the candidates. In a country of 328 million people that, since World War II, has won more Nobel Prizes in medicine, chemistry, physics, and economics than any other nation, is there no one more knowledgeable or qualified to lead us than these two?

That’s rhetorical. I hope.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.