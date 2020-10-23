How high will voter turnout go?

University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who tracks voting at ElectProject.org , has been saying for the last year that he expects more than 150 million people to vote in the election, and Nate Silver from FiveThirtyEight is now predicting the total could be 154 million.

With more than 52 million votes already in, it sure looks the US is poised to break its presidential turnout record for the fifth time since 2000.

So how would those numbers compare to the other presidential elections in history, in terms of percent turnout of the voting age population?

McDonald said there’s a real scenario that the turnout rate in 2020 rivals or exceeds the election of 1908, when 65.4 percent of voting age population showed up at the polls to elect Republican William Howard Taft over Democrat William Jennings Bryan. (Keep in mind that both women and Black people didn’t yet have full voting rights at that time, so the universe of voters was much smaller.)

Turnout has hit at least 60 percent 11 times in presidential elections since 1900, but not since 1968, the year Republican Richard Nixon beat Hubert Humphrey and George Wallace.

McDonald said the competitiveness of the race coupled with the polarizing nature of President Trump is clearly what’s driving turnout this year. He noted that the midterm turnout two years ago was higher than it had been in a century, thanks in large part to Trump.

“It’s very clear he’s driving political interest in this country,” McDonald said.

In the 19 states that report early voting numbers with party registration data, 50 percent of voters so far this election season have been Democrats, compared to just 27 percent for the Republicans, according to McDonald’s research. Republicans strongly favor in-person voting over mail-in voting.

Before you jump up and down to celebrate how much Americans love democracy, it’s worth noting that the US still trails far behind other Democratic countries when it comes to turnout. Since 2014, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, South Korea, Netherlands, Israel, New Zealand, Finland, Hungary, and Norway have all had national elections where turnout exceeded 70 percent, according to the Pew Research Center.

The US would need to see around 167 million people vote this year to hit 70 percent, and McDonald said that appears unlikely.

